Leader of the MS13 asks to be extradited to the US because jail in El Salvador is “a real punishment” for Bukele’s measures – Prensa Libre

The head of the Public Ministry explained, through posts on Twitter, that on April 21 the summons hearing was held for the extradition request of Arístides Dionisio Umanzor, alias ‘El Sirra’.

The prosecutor of El Salvador, Rodolfo Delgado, reported that one of the leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) gang asked to be extradited to the United States, a country that is requesting him to face justice for four crimes, because “now he no longer has any benefit”.

“It is curious that, during the hearing, This criminal requests to expedite his release to a North American prison, since he no longer wants to face Salvadoran justice now that it no longer has any benefit and (that) his stay in jail has become a real punishment for his crimes”, pointed thin.

He indicated that the gang member, to whom “past administrations granted benefits during the so-called truce”, is requested for four criminal charges in the United States.

The prosecutor did not indicate what the outcome of the hearing was or provide more details about it.

Participated in gang truce

Umanzor Osorio is imprisoned in a maximum security prison in the city of Zacatecoluca, in the central department of La Paz, and is one of the gang members who participated in a truce between the gangs promoted by the government of Mauricio Funes (2009- 2014).

Between 2012 and 2014, the MS13, Barrio 18 and other minority gangs maintained a non-aggression pact to reduce the number of homicides backed by the Government and that, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, stipulated favors for these bands.

This reportedly included prison benefits for imprisoned leaders, public investment in communities under their control, and a reduced presence of security forces.

President Nayib Bukele ordered on March 28 the isolation of gang members in prisons as a measure of an exceptional regime that suspends constitutional guarantees, such as defense in case of arrest.

The president ordered the general director of Penal Centers, Osiris Luna, to decree a maximum emergency in all security and maximum security prisons” so that “all cells are closed 24/7.”

El Salvador has been in a state of emergency since March 27, a measure whose first 30 days ended on Wednesday but which continues due to an extension approved by the Legislative Assembly last Sunday.

In addition to the exceptional regime, Congress approved, at Bukele’s proposal, tougher sentences for gang members and endorsed trying adolescents as adults.

escalation of violence

These measures were adopted after an escalation of violence that claimed the lives of more than 80 people at the end of March and marked the 26th of that month as the bloodiest in recent Salvadoran history with 62 murders.

Mass arrests have been the main bet of the Bukele Executive during the exceptional regime, but so far it is unknown if the Government is working on a plan that proposes measures for a substantive solution to said phenomenon.

The first 30 days of said regime have also been marked by complaints on social networks of arbitrary arrests and calls from national and international organizations to address alleged abuses and human rights violations committed during this period. EFE

crimes

Crimes for which they point to a Salvadoran gang member

Giving and concealing material support and resources to terrorists

commit acts of terrorism

terrorist financing

Narcoterrorism