Leah, daughter of Marta Luisa from Norway, wants to be the new queen of Tik Tok

Not a princess, although she is sixth in line to the Norwegian throne, 16-year-old Leah Benh is determined to reign supreme in the competitive world of influencer.

The middle daughter of three born to Princess Marta Luisa and her late ex-husband, Ari Behn, is becoming a TikTok star. On this platform, the favorite of the youngest, she shares videos of her lifestyle and her fashion and beauty tips. Sometimes her mother accompanies her in her funny dances, as they did last Christmas.

The granddaughter of kings Harald and Sonia is not called to have an official role in the royal family of the Scandinavian country, which is why her parents decided that neither she nor her sisters should have the title of princess. But the teenager does not stop adding followers, which on Tik Tok (where her name is notleahhhbeauty) already reaches almost 125,000, although her most creative posts are on Instagram, where she shows a great ability to replicate movie character makeup. From Natalie Portman’s in the black swan to Corpse Bride by Tim Burton or The Grinchstarring Jim Carrey.

Leah Behn in corpse bride makeup Instagram

In another video, he lip-syncs a speech by Carrie Bradshaw from sex in new york while putting on shimmery eyeshadow. Leah also creates videos for her 12,000 YouTube followers, and thanks to one of them, her fans learned that she spent Christmas in Los Angeles, where the shaman Durek Verret resides, her mother’s boyfriend.

Leah Behn already warned on the television program Good Morning Norway that she didn’t want a “boring job,” specifically “no office job,” and that she planned to continue working in the makeup industry, something she is passionate about. She said that the best advice her mother shared with her when she became a focus of her attention is not to care what anyone else thinks.





In 2021, shortly after landing her makeup and fashion videos, Leah received the award for best influencer Beauty of the Year at the Norwegian Vixen Awards. Earlier that year, she had already made her red carpet debut at an event organized by Kylie Jenner for the cosmetics line named after the youngest of the Kardashian sisters.

Leah Behn and her mother, Princess Martha Louise of Norway, at the Vixen Awards Instagram

Leah was born on April 8, 2005 at her parents’ summer residence on the island of Hankø in the Oslo Fjord, the place where kings used to hunt deer and is now a popular sailing spot.

The teenage ‘royal’ first name is a tribute to Princess Leia Organa from ‘Star Wars’

The fact that Marta Luisa gave birth at home was criticized, but the princess, a physiotherapist and very focused on alternative therapies, did so because it simply seemed more natural to her, she declared. The teenager’s first name is a tribute to Leia Organa from starwars, “the most beautiful princess there has ever been”, according to Marta Luisa. Leah’s middle name is Isadora, after Isadora Duncan, the famous dancer and choreographer of the 1920s, who was admired by her father.

a free verse

“My mother never stopped me from doing what I want. She filled the house with love, fun, books, and music,” he says.

In one of her most popular clips, Leah quotes a scene from the series gilmore girls and shares photos with her mother along with the text: “My greatest inspiration comes from my best friend, the stunning woman from whom I received my name and lifeblood, Marta Luisa. My mother never stopped me from doing what I want to do. She filled our home with love, fun, books, and music, tireless in her efforts to give me role models, from Jane Austen to Eudora Welty to Patti Smith,” she wrote.

The older sister of influencer Norwegian, Maud Angelica, who came of age last April, is a lover of painting and is focused on giving visibility to mental health, for which she has published a book about her personal experience with mourning, after suicide his father’s. On her part, the youngest of the family, Emma Tallulah, 13, who was also born at home as her middle sister, stands out as an Amazon.

Princess Martha Louise, Maud Angelica Behn, Leah Isadora Behn, Emma Tallulah Behn during the funeral service of Ari Behn in Oslo on January 03 2020 GTRES

When Princess Marta Luisa married the Danish-born writer Ari Behn in 2002, he rejected a royal title (in some way forced by the crown, given his transgressive and provocative character), so they chose to do the same with his offspring. The couple, who had acknowledged that they had an open relationship, separated in 2016 and divorced a year later. Behn took his own life on Christmas Day 2019, at the age of 47. In April of that year, her ex-wife had initiated her relationship with the shaman Dureck