leaks and predictions on the new free PS5 and PS4 games

The free PlayStation Plus games of January 2022 were made available earlier this month but we are already talking about possible new games for PS4 and PS5 arriving in February for all subscribers to Sony’s premium service.

January was a busy month thanks to the debut of Persona 5 Strikers, DiRT 5 (also correctly assumed by us in our monthly forecasts) e Deep Rock Galactic, but what can we expect from the second month of 2022? A leak has revealed the possible arrival of Nour Play With Your Food in the PlayStation Plus catalog, the game will be available from February 1st, coincidentally it is the first Tuesday of the month, the day in which Sony launches the new monthly games of the PlayStation Plus lineup. Just a case? Maybe yes or maybe no, at the moment no one has commented on it but the date seems suspicious.

As for the forecasts, it is certainly more difficult to pronounce, there are those who expect the arrival of Demon’s Souls to take advantage of the tow of Elden Ring but it seems unlikely that the remake will already end up in the PlayStation Plus lineup considering that the remake of the game from FromSoftware continues to record excellent sales at full price with each new drop of the PS5.

Other names related to PlayStation Studios games that we feel like making are those of Death Stranding and MediEvil, although the latter is perhaps out of season and would be more suitable in the fall, around Halloween. Even the independent panorama offers various ideas such as The Pathless and Call of the Sea while on the front of third party games we launch the hypothesis of a game from the series Samurai Warriors / Dynasty Warriors. We’ll know more later this month, when Sony officially announces the new free PlayStation Plus games for January 2022.