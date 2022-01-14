Leao-show, he is the first Rossoneri Portuguese to score in the Italian Cup since 2006

The conditions for a peaceful evening were all there. The choirs for Shevchenko, the debut in the Italian Cup of his son and grandson of art Maldini, 37 years after his father Paolo, moreover with the same opponent, Genoa, and a challenge against a team in obvious difficulty: everything seemed to go for the best. But the matches are not won without taking the field, and after 17 minutes Genoa scored 0-1, taking advantage of a colossal Rossoneri sleep in the area. To complete the nightmare, poor Tomori thought about it, who, as soon as he returned after Covid, collapsed to the ground asking for a change: injury to the medial meniscus of his left knee, he will be out for at least a month. Lights out at San Siro. The 0-1 held up until the interval and for a good part of the second half. The soft start of the Rossoneri gave way to an improvised boarding in search of equal, with all Genoa in the trenches to defend the advantage of an extraordinary Ostigard. Half an hour from the end, Pioli has finally added ideas to his Milan: inside Bakayoko, Brahim and Leao. The little boy from Almada with 17 on his back and a lot of beer in his body thought about unleashing Hell: his presentation was a powerful shot on the right wing, which forced a powerless Hefti to be booked, perfect until that moment . A Milan revived by the grafts from the bench led the game to extra time, with Giroud’s winning pumpkin. And in the extra time, Rafa Leao first let Semper save a shot, then with a ramshackle left cross he mocked the rossoblù goalkeeper, with the ball that gave a basin to the inside pole and slowly collapsed in net. 32-tooth smile, handshake with Brahim Diaz and 2-1 for Milan. A lucky goal, in the same door that had spat back his sensational overhead kick against Atletico Madrid, but absolutely deserved: after so many attempts, in the end one way or another the ball enters. A goal that was also historic was the one signed by the former Lille and Sporting: the last Portuguese to score in the Italian Cup with the Milan shirt was Rui Costa in 2006. They are important references, but called by Rafa’s superlative performances. And in time the Curva sings: “Leao Meravigliao!”.

by Giovanni Picchi