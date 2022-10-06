Johansson does not need to work hard at this point to prove that she is a great actress, and therefore she can enjoy acting. But today we want to delight you with Johansson’s favorite chicken wings recipe.

October 05, 2022 09:58 a.m.

Scarlett Johansson has always captured the attention of the press and fans thanks not only to her talent, but also to her beautiful physique, one that has earned her praise around the world and for which many directors have chosen her, of course, knowing that the talent of the actress supports her at all times.

Learn how to make buffalo wings the way Scarlett Johansson likes them. Source: Natashas Kitchen.

These two aspects, in addition to a good character, have allowed him to climb to the top of Hollywood, and gain a seat of his own. And since she watches us from above, today we want to bring fans a little closer to her, but also to cooking lovers with this recipe, the favorite of Scarlett Johanssonof buffalo wings.

Ingredients:

1 kilogram of chicken wings

olive oil for frying

For the marinade:

225 g of flour

1 teaspoon of sweet paprika

chilli powder

1 teaspoon salt

Black pepper

For the sauce:

110 g of Butter

100 ml Louisiana or Tabasco sauce

Preparation:

The first thing you should do is have the wings clean and without tips in a large container. Prepare the mixture to marinate the wings by placing the sifted flour, paprika, cayenne, salt and pepper in another container.

Now pass the wings through the mixture with flour and spices until each one is well impregnated. Let them rest in a container in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Heat a frying pan with plenty of oil and fry the wings until they are well cooked and golden on both sides. When they are all ready, place them in a container and bathe them with the butter and Tabasco sauce.

Now you can enjoy these delicious wings, accompanied with the sauce of your choice, a recipe to offer on a night of drinks at home.