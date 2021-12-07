Learned: “I’m here to save Alfa Romeo” – Auto World

Jean-Philippe Learned he has already given several interviews in which he looks confident about the rebirth of Alfa Romeo. Having lost the volumes of very popular cars, such as MiTo and Giulietta, the CEO of the Italian house under the control of Stellantis has also set himself the goal of relaunching it as a personal challenge.

“Alfa Romeo has a fantastic history that is like a double-edged sword. It can be a great asset to building your brand image, but it can paralyze you. The Alfa legacy is so powerful that it exerts tremendous pressure. It must be used skilfully and set off towards the future. I want to keep the company’s roots, but if we want to keep up with our rivals, we need to leverage the strengths of the Stellantis group“Learned told Moto.PL.

“A stable and consistent policy is the most important thing to improve Alfa Romeo’s health. The constant monitoring of the quality of the cars and the attention to the expectations of the fans of the brand must coexist with the maintenance of the profitability of the company. Emotions alone are not enough, because then Alfa will not survive. I don’t even want to consider this possibility. About two million customers turned away from Alfa Romeo as cheaper cars disappeared from the offering. It was a bad decision. But they are just waiting for new models: I will propose something interesting. Customers will come back when they see attractive cars they can afford. I am sure of it, because the recognisability of the Alfa Romeo brand remains at an exceptionally high level“, Explained the managing director of the Biscione.

Learned said that, as part of Stellantis, Alfa Romeo doesn’t have to sell millions of cars, but in essence earn a living. Also counting on Carlos Tavares, who according to the executive is the guarantee of fair treatment among the 14 brands of the group. There is “I would like to go back to working with the partners of the past, even the historic body builders, for ever more special products. But first I have to stabilize the financial situation and guarantee a certain level of profit, even without aiming for volumes“.