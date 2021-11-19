Leasys Be Free EVO, long term rental as flexible as a short term one

Furthermore, this new proposal from Leasys it is completely digital , without advance and easily accessible. In fact, to subscribe, you only need a credit card, with which to pay the fixed monthly fee.

Mobility is changing and car ownership is changing with it. Long-term rental formulas are becoming increasingly popular. Leasys , has long intercepted this trend, coming to offer various rental opportunities. Now, it has decided to offer customers a solution that is characterized by being very flexible. Thus was born Be Free EVO, a long-term rental formula up to 24 months that offers the flexibility of short-term rental.

The new Leasys Be Free EVO rental formula is dedicated to individuals, freelancers and companies. Customers will be able to choose a car, including a plug-in hybrid or electric, and driving after 48 hours. Furthermore, they will be able to return it after the first month without the risk of incurring penalties. Be Free EVO makes available 5 models of the Stellantis Group: from the electric New Fiat 500 and Opel Corsa-e (389 euros per month) to the hybrid Jeep Compass 4xe (479 euros), passing through Opel Corsa (279 euros) and Fiat 500X (379 euros).

The monthly fee is fixed and includes the first 1,500 km of travel, to which it is possible to add another 1,500 km by choosing the Plus version. Subscribing to this new rental formula is very simple. The first thing to do is to buy the voucher on Amazon starting from 199 euros for the chosen car model or at one of the over 200 authorized Leasys Mobility Stores.

Subsequently, customers will have to register through a dedicated site and pay the fee for the first month of rental. As mentioned above, there is also a “Plus” rental formula which, in addition to extending the mileage limit from 1,500 km base to 3,000 km, allows you to add a package that includes, starting from 79 euros per month, the Super Cover. (which clears the deductible due in case of damage, total or partial theft and fire) and the additional driver.

The collection and delivery of the cars must be done at the authorized Leasys Mobility Stores. For all Full Electric and PHEV models, free recharge always at all authorized Mobility Stores in Italy.