Leave it to Kim Kardashian to create the perfect revenge look

There are makeshift looks and then there are Kim Kardashian’s makeshift looks. While Kanye West was shopping at Balenciaga, Kim was at Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club at Bahamas with Pete Davidson. Nothing beats Noodles at Charcoal – the location of Ye’s now infamous fashion shoot Julia Fox – like six miles of sandy beaches and Skyler’s micro bikinis. While the rumors about the new love affair of her ex-husband were chasing each other, Kardashian posted an amazing selfie accompanied by Mariah Carey’s immortal words: “Sweet sweet fantasy baby “. Translation: Kim is too busy being Kim to read about TMZ gossip comments on the Fox-West relationship.

The decisive blow for Kim came with a fabulous black scuba bodysuit from the rising London star Maximilian Davis, who is also one of Rihanna’s favorite designers. Worn under a pair of oversized low-waisted jeans, this low-cut bodysuit proved to be the best choice to declare a certain indifference. Kardashian has remained herself – but the kind of sexy, grunge Kim who loves her ripped jeans and men like Davidson. Unlike the glamor of the revenge dress – the kind of dress that Princess Diana wore when Charles and Camilla’s relationship came to light and by J Lo when the first Bennifer chapter ended in 2004 – the lo-fi and smoky style sported by Kim is more of a genre than it draws attention in a “calm” way.

Of course, there is talk of “quiet” in the Hollywood world. There is nothing demure about Maxmilian’s neckline, which brings to mind the fashion of the early 2000s, when Lopez and her jungle print Versace dress made headlines around the world e Beyoncé she was madly in love with Donatella’s mini cut-out (recently also worn by Zendaya). It was an era of cleavage, sheer tape, and body oil – an eternity away from latex clothes signed Balenciaga that Kim Kardashian wore until Pete entered the scene.

Probably, though, now Kim looks more like Kim before Kanye arrived and that Demna (who has exiled her last name, Gvasalia, just like her colleague Ye) was among the speed dials. She’s not dressing up to get attention, she’s just enjoying life. Long live the real Kim.

