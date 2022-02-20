LeBron James does not rule out returning to the Cavs and playing with his son Bronny

LeBron James said the door “is not closed” on a possible return to the Cleveland Cavaliers and that his final season in the league “I will play with my son” in an interview with The Athletic before Sunday’s All-Star Game.

James, who is back in Cleveland for his 18th All-Star appearance, is currently in the first year of a two-year, $85 million contract he signed midway through last season. He won’t be a free agent until the 2023-24 season, which would be his 21st in the NBA.

“The door is not closed,” James told The Athletic on Saturday when asked about a possible return to Cleveland. “I’m not saying I’m going to come back and play, I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

James, who is from Akron, Ohio, played his first seven seasons with the Cavaliers before joining the Miami Heat and then returning to Cleveland for another four years.

He told The Athletic that he is not interested in receiving a discount after his current contract ends, but left the door open for a possible exception.

“My senior year I’m going to play with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is, that’s where I’ll be. I’ll do whatever it takes to play with my son for a year. It’s not about money at that point.”

Bronny James, a point guard who plays high school basketball at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, is ranked the 43rd prospect on ESPN 60 for the class of 2023.

He would be eligible to be drafted in 2024, when LeBron James is 39 years old.