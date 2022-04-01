LeBron James hopes to return Friday against Pelicans, Anthony Davis progresses to be considered before game

LeBron James hopes to return to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup on Friday after putting his injured left ankle to the test before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

James, who will miss his second straight game Thursday against the Utah Jazz, returned to Los Angeles earlier this week to continue his injury rehab.

The Lakers also await the return of star power forward Anthony Davis, who is progressing for consideration before Friday’s game, sources told Wojnarowski. Davis hasn’t played since Feb. 16 because of a sprained midfoot.

The returns of James, the NBA’s leading scorer, and Davis would be a huge boost for a struggling Los Angeles team clinging to the final postseason spot in the Western Conference before Thursday’s road game at Utah.

The Lakers (31-44) are a half game ahead of the Spurs (31-45) for 10th place in the West and are a game and a half behind the Pelicans (33-43) for ninth place.

The Lakers used their 32nd different starting lineup of the season in Tuesday night’s loss to the Mavericks, with Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook in the starting field.

James, 37, is averaging 30.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 55 games this season. The four-time league MVP has a slight edge over Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.9) and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (29.9) for the highest scoring average in the NBA.