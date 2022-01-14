LED face masks: what they are and why they are good for the skin

T.ra i hi-tech beauty treatments more innovative both to do at home and in the salon are the LED face masks, who are experiencing a real moment of splendor. Accomplices, as often happens, celebrities, da Julia Roberts to Victoria Backham, passing through Salma Hayek to beauty guru Huda Kattan, they love to show themselves on their social profiles wearing the latest beauty invention of the moment.

The Led masks act on different skin care fronts: wrinkles, dilated pores, scars and marks left by acne and imperfections of all kinds. How is it possible? Thanks to lights, each designed to respond to a specific problem.

Led face masks, what they are and how they work

Leveraging the LED power (acronym for Light Emission Diode) these very modern face masks are able to bring various benefits thanks to the different colors that can be illuminated.

Compared to the classic cotton or cream masks, inside the LED masks there are more than 2,200 diodes working through the photobiological therapy, acting and interacting at the cellular level. Depending on the wavelength of the light used and therefore the color, different skin texts are stimulated, stimulating the metabolism.

From not to be confused with chromotherapy, the colors of the Led mask do not affect the mood, but only act on the skin. Although, it is undeniable to say, healthy and beautiful skin is certainly a source of good mood.

A function for each light

There red coloring (the most used both in home treatments and in the salon) serves a counteract wrinkles and narrow the appearance of pores, while that blu treats and soothes acne, even acting on old scars.

There Green LED light is effective in counteracting the effects of stress on the skin and that yellow to improve the grain and reduce redness in particular in the case of skin with cuperose.

When and how to use Led face masks

Also available in home made version, these special ones hi-tech masks are also used to stimulate collagen production, improving the appearance and health of the skin at 360 ° and helping to regain brightness and give the complexion the much sought after glow effect, now very trendy.

But how to insert them into the skincare routine? As a first step it is essential to dedicate yourself to one thorough cleansing of the face, sometimes mechanically stimulating skin regeneration also through peeling and scrub.

At this point it begins the session with the LED mask which can last from 20 to 30 minutes. Once removed, continue with your beauty routine, applying serum and cream.

Mistakes not to be made for the safety of skin and eyes

LED phototherapy is completely non-invasive, painless and no heat is felt.

The recommendations are therefore linked only to a few precautions to be taken later to maximize the benefits that are made to the skin.

For example – as after every important facial treatment – it is not recommended to expose yourself to the sun for the next 14 days. It is possible to make ice packs (or using cold masks) to deflate and decongest possible redness that could occur in the case of sensitive and delicate skin. Finally it is good avoid this specific treatment in case of taking photosensitizing drugs.

