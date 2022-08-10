Legal Medicine teams in Matanzas prepare to identify the bodies of the fire

The Matanzas Legal Medicine teams are preparing to begin the process of identifying the bodies of the 14 firefighters who died in the fire at the Supertanker Base.

The Minister of Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, reported that the work for the recognition of those who died in the incident will be carried out at the University of Medical Sciences of Matanzas.

The official explained that the specialists of the province exchanged with the experienced forensic doctor Jorge González, responsible for having found the remains of Che Guevara in Bolivia in the 90s.

On Tuesday, Portal Miranda said that Legal Medicine specialists and anthropologists were evaluating the strategy to implement for the search for the 14 firefighters who are still missing in the fire, and that could not be started because the flames had not subsided.

“When the cooling of the tanks is completed and the fire is extinguished, actions will be initiated in the area of ​​the incident, which require careful planning, since they require coordinated efforts from various specialists and authorities,” he explained.

The Cuban government maintains that the Matanzas catastrophe has so far left one deceased, 128 injured and 14 missing persons who are presumed dead. The authorities had previously said that there were 16 missing persons, but later it was reported that two appeared in hospitals.

the comedian Ulises Toirac asked the authorities for transparency regarding information on firefighters missing.

“The identity of the missing firefighters is relatively easy to determine because the units assigned to that fire have a staff and can be quickly identified. It is possible that in some other cases (accidental and surely few due to the location in the industrial area, uninhabited area ) be a little more work to find bodies and identify them, but not in the case of military units,” he said.

So far, they have only been able to rescue and identify the remains of firefighter Juan Carlos Santana Garrido, 60 years old and native of Cienfuegos.

His body was found on Sunday and the provincial director of Health of Matanzas, Luis Armando Wong Corrales, explained to the press that it would be his relatives who would decide if his name would be disclosed.