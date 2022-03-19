Legendary NFL reporter John Clayton dies at 67

John Clayton, whose NFL contact list was matched only by his attention to detail and dedication to his craft, died Friday in Washington after a brief illness, his family revealed.

He was 67 years old.

Nicknamed “The Professor,” John Clayton was one of the nation’s top NFL insiders throughout his five-decade career that included more than 20 years with ESPN. Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images

Clayton, nicknamed “The Professor,” was one of the NFL’s top journalists with a career spanning five decades that included more than 20 years with ESPN. Clayton pursued news and information with such fervor that, as ESPN’s Chris Mortensen put it, “Anyone who paid attention walked away a little more polite.”

“Long before he became an ESPN icon, John was perhaps the best breaking news crew reporter of his generation, the guy who hid a story for months and then revealed it before others had a clue what he was saying.” was going on,” said Mike Sando of The Athletic, a longtime friend of Clayton’s. “That’s how good he was. On a personal level, John was incredibly generous to me when I succeeded him on the Seahawks as team reporter at the Tacoma News Tribune many years ago. I owe John so much and will miss him dearly.”

A native of Braddock, Pennsylvania, Clayton began his career in 1972 as a teenager covering the Pittsburgh Steelers in a season that included the “Immaculate Reception.” He then attended Duquesne University and was hired by the Pittsburgh Press during his fourth year at Duquesne. He continued his work until just 10 days ago, when he analyzed the bomb trade from the Seattle Seahawks of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for Seattle Sports 710 AM, where he was a regular contributor.

“Your words and brilliance will all be missed @JohnClaytonNFL #RIPJohnClayton,” Wilson wrote in a tweet, as he and former colleagues and friends of Clayton posted on social media Friday night to offer commemorations.

“The Seahawks are heartbroken to learn of the passing of John Clayton,” the team said in a statement. The Steelers called Clayton “a Pittsburgh media icon.”

We will all miss your words and brilliance @JohnClaytonNFL #RIPJohnClayton — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 19, 2022

“The number of NFL executives and coaches who have contacted me have expressed an overwhelming theme of great respect and a sense of profound loss and shock,” Mortensen said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell honored Clayton as a “wonderful person” who “earned my enormous respect and admiration as a journalist.”

“John Clayton, one of the early ‘Insiders,’ helped bring fans closer to the sports they loved,” Goodell said in a statement. “For five decades, he covered the league with boundless energy and professionalism.”

Clayton spent more than a decade at the Tacoma (Wash.) News Tribune before a more than 20-year stint at ESPN. Clayton also wrote for various outlets, including the Washington Post, in recent years after his long stint at ESPN, and had been the Seahawks’ radio network sideline reporter for five seasons. He has also contributed stories to KKFN-FM (104.3 FM) in Denver since February of last year.

John Clayton, one of our NFL insiders who expertly covered the league for more than 20 years at ESPN, died Friday at 67 after a brief illness. We all learned something from “The Professor” over the years and we will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/bfiPCPUYZo — ESPN (@espn) March 19, 2022

“John was a trailblazer as an NFL insider but also one of the nicest men you’ve ever worked with,” said Seth Markman, vice president and executive producer at ESPN. “He literally never said no to a show that asked him to come on — from 6 a.m. to midnight, if you asked for the Professor, he was there for you. I’ll also personally remember how he loved and cared for his beloved wife Pat while she has struggled with multiple sclerosis. We will all miss John greatly.”

Clayton received the profession’s highest honor, now known as the Bill Nunn Jr. Memorial Award, in 2007. The award is presented each year by the Professional Football Writers Association of America (PFWA) to recognize “lengthy and distinguished reporting on the field of professional football.”

“It’s the highest honor any writer who covers this sport can receive,” Clayton said at the time.

“The PFWA mourns the passing of John Clayton,” the organization said in a statement. “John was the 19th president of the PFWA (1999-2000) and the recipient of the organization’s 2007 Bill Nunn Jr. Award. ‘The Professor’ was a friend to so many in our business. Our condolences to his wife Pat, family, colleagues and his many friends.

Clayton was also a long-time member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selecting Board.

ESPN hired Clayton in 1995 as an allologist for its NFL coverage. The producers of SportsCenter created a landmark segment called “Four Downs” pitting Clayton against NFL analyst and former quarterback Sean Salisbury. It became unmissable television.

Salisbury reflected on Clayton as a “phenomenal man” in a tweet.

I am heartbroken. John was family to me. The very best TV partner. I’ve often said John would be the guy who would stop everything he was doing, to make sure anyone would have everything they needed. A loyal life friend to me. A phenomenal man. Our friendship was special. 🙏❤️ https://t.co/QbBsi9bg4j — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) March 19, 2022

Also memorable were Clayton’s appearances in ESPN’s “This is SportsCenter” commercials, which to date rank among the best of the popular segments. Clayton’s appearance included a spot where he appeared as he would have on SportsCenter, in a jacket and tie, before ripping off both to reveal a Slayer T-shirt, letting his long hair down, jumping on a bed and yelling, “Mom, I’m done with my segment”.

His love for American football never wavered from those early days.

“Until they bury me, I guess,” he told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette in 2018, when asked how long he would continue to cover the NFL. “I love all of this. What I love is that there’s so much more that we didn’t have access to years ago and now we do — salary information, NFL Game Rewind where you can watch the coaches’ tape. There’s so much information and stuff analytics, it’s phenomenal.”

Clayton is survived by his wife, Pat, and his sister, Amy.