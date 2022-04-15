Leigh Bardugo, Karen McManus and other authors publish short stories about Agatha Christie’s character Miss Marple

In recent years, novels that collect short stories have gained popularity in the publishing sector. Now it is the turn of the iconic character created by Agatha ChristieMiss Marplewho will star in an anthology of 12 stories collected in the book entitled Marplewhich will hit bookstores on next September 13.

The authors participate in the anthology Naomi Alderman, Leigh Bardugo, Alyssa Cole, Lucy Foley, Elly Griffiths, Natalie Haynes, Jean Kwok, Val McDermid, Karen M. McManus, Dreda Say Mitchell, Kate Mosse, and Ruth Ware. Each one will give a different touch to Marple, staying true to Christie’s stories.

The two available covers of the novel

Miss Marple he first appeared in 1927 in a Christie short story, starring in his first novel in 1930 entitled death in the vicarage. Although it has already been 45 years since she starred in her last mystery, A sleeping crime (1976), his influence reaches our days, still being one of the most famous detectives in literature, along with Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot. With this anthology, the authors pay homage to his intelligence and magnetism.

Agatha Christie continues to be a reference in mystery literatureas evidenced by the launch of the new Planeta Deagostini collection, which will release their hits like Murder on the Orient Express either Ten Blacks. In addition, there are many film or series adaptations of his novels, including the recent murder on the nilestarring Emma Mackey, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer.