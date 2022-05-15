Lenny Kravitz dedicated a tender message to his daughter Zoe Kravitz for her debut in Batman: “I’m so proud of you” | Robert Pattinson | Catwoman | Instagram | shows

At 33 years old, Zoe Kravitzdaughter of the singer Lenny Kravitzis a consolidated actress in Hollywood and that has been demonstrated by her role in the new Batman movie, starring Robert Pattinson.

The artist has not been overshadowed by the fame of her father, the famous rock singer Lenny Kravitzwho has expressed the great admiration he feels for his daughter for this great step in his career in the world of superheroes.

As is known, Zoe Kravitz brings to life none other than Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman. And in this new challenge, she has generated a lot of attention from the press and fans of the popular “bat.”

YOU CAN SEE: Lenny Kravitz, ex of Jason Momoa’s wife, surprises with a birthday message from ‘Aquaman’

Given this, Lenny Kravitz used his Instagram and Facebook accounts to dedicate a tender message to his daughter for this achievement where he expressed how proud he is of her.

“Congratulations, my love, for this iconic moment. I am so proud of you” wrote the interpreter of “Again”.

Lenny Kravitz dedicated a tender message to his daughter Zoe Kravitz for her debut in Batman. Photo: Lenny Kravitz/Facebook

Zoe Kravitz was afraid to return to the recordings of Batman

In mid-May 2020, Zoe Kravitz opened up about filming Batman and said she was afraid to go back as she was forced to have contact with a lot of people and risk getting COVID-19.

“I need several people to help me put on my suit. cat woman. That means you have people touching your face and body all day because I can’t do it on my own,” she told People magazine.

Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman in The Batman. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Lenny Kravitz loves Jason Momoa

Lenny Kratviz made it clear that he maintains a good friendship with actor Jason Momoa, who is a couple of the rocker’s ex-wife, Lisa Bonnet.

“Our families are blessed. I love your husband. he is like a brother for me. And I love children (Bonnet and Momoa’s children). It’s beautiful, but it takes work,” the interpreter confessed to The Times.