Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Xiaoxin Pad Pro), super offer for the tablet with 11.5-inch OLED display

Known by us as Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, but in China it is called Xiaoxin Pad Pro. In any case a great android tablet, with OLED display 11.5 “, Snapdragon 730G processor and an 8,600mAh battery that guarantees excellent autonomy in use, as well as in stand-by. The price of 277.75 in these hours on TomTop is really tempting, if we consider that the our local version is very difficult to find below 450!





Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro on offer

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, which guarantees excellent performance in all areas. The flagship of this model clearly the 11.5-inch OLED display, with 2560×1600 pixel resolution support and 108% coverage on the NTSC profile. The tablet uses an aluminum alloy body that is only 5.8mm thick, presenting a double front camera with ToF sensor (useful for unlocking with face recognition) and double rear camera with ultra-wide module.

On the multimedia side we also have four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and there is no lack of it 20W fast charging with Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The model for sale at 277.75 presents the cut of 6 + 128GB memories. expandable via microSD, there is also the possibility of combining a dedicated cover with keyboard to increase the effectiveness in terms of productivity.

We repeat: at 277.75 really an absolute best-buy! Click here to learn more or to make your purchase on TomTop.