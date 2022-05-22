Leo Messi disgusted and unhappy after PSG title, buzz streak (video)

Paris Saint-Germain received FC Metz this Saturday evening in Ligue 1. The capital club had an evening full of emotions. First a moving tribute for Angel Di Maria then an absolute celebration at the announcement of Kylian Mbappé’s contract extension at the PSG until 2025. On the ground, Mauricio Pochettino’s men will also have put on a show, winning with a score of 5 goals to 0. At the end of the game, the players took the opportunity to go and greet their audience. A brilliant public who could count on the support of the CUP, who took over the encouragement at the start of the second period.

If almost all the players seemed happy, it was not necessarily the case with … Leo Messi. Indeed, a sequence worries the fans. We take stock.

Leo Messi unhappy in Paris?

Many things have been said since the arrival at PSG of Leo Messi. The seven-time Ballon d’Or will not have achieved the desired season, even if he has been the author of some brilliant strokes. During the lap of honor for the stars of PSG this Saturday evening at the Parc des Princes, Leo Messi was accompanied by Marco Verratti. Mbut the Pulga appeared quite sad, which did not escape social networks. A rather telling sequence to see below:

Internet users react

Inevitably, such a video on Leo Messi quickly made people talk on social networks.

We could see in particular as comments about the former player of FC Barcelona :

“You would think he just lost a UCL final with the way he walks. He is SO UNHAPPY.”

“It’s because all the cash goes for Mbappé”

“I don’t think the problem is money or power. He gets his fair share of money, but his problem is he just never wanted to end up there.”

“I always think Verratti knows how he feels, Verratti is always the closest to him and always tries to console him”

“He won’t even mind if he wins UCL because it’s not for his club. Let’s hope the world cup brings us joy”

“Well, we’re not happy to have him and we want him back to Barcelona as soon as possible. He’s the GOAT but not in Paris…”

The next summer transfer window will be eventful at PSG.

Leonardo would have already been removed from his position and Luis Campos should replace him very soon. It also remains to be seen who will replace Mauricio Pochettino, also in the hot seat. Then, arrivals and departures will follow one another at PSG. Latest rumor to date, a possible departure of Neymar Jr. Doha would not be closed to the idea of ​​​​selling the Brazilian. On the other side, Ousmane Dembélé could well be the first good pick for Ile-de-France residents on the transfer market.

