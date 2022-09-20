Leo Messi is ‘ready for next season’ — Foot11.com

Asked by TyC Sports, Leo Messi looked back on his first season at Paris Saint-Germain, and did not hide his desire to do better next season. The Argentinian also mentioned the World Cup which arrives in Qatar next November. More

Messi, better and better at PSG

Lionel Messi has completed his first season at Paris Saint-Germain. If he couldn’t lift the Champions League – Real Madrid’s priority – he still won Ligue 1. However, the Argentinian had difficulty adapting to French football, and did not has not been spared from criticism. But in an interview with the Argentinian media TyC SportsMessi returned to his debut in Paris, but also to his future.

🇦🇷🔟🗣️ Lionel Messi, exclusively with TyC Sports, habló sobre su llegada al Paris y las consecuencias que tuvo en su vida familiar. 💬 “En Barcelona estaba muy bien, no tenía pensado cambiar nada. Para Antonela y para mí fue difícil”. pic.twitter.com/CqwBbcT2FS — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) May 30, 2022

“Personally, I think I can reverse the situation, and not keep this feeling of a change of club and a missed season. And as you say, this year is going to be different, I’m ready for what’s coming, I know the club, the city. I’m a little more comfortable in the locker room and with my teammates, and I know it’s going to be different. » Leo Messi at TyC Sports

La Pulga talks about the whistles received

Despite a complicated first exercise, the Argentinian sees far and is already planning for next season with PSG. La Pulga also spoke of the whistles of the Parc des Princes after the Parisian elimination in the Champions League against Real.

“It’s also something new for me. This had never happened to me in Barcelona, ​​quite the contrary. You can understand the anger given the players we had and because it’s not the first time this has happened. Afterwards, whether or not I agree with the whistles against me and Ney… But hey, it happened. » Leo Messi, at TyC Sports

Benzema Ballon d’Or, France’s favorite at the World Cup

But Leo Messi didn’t just talk about his year at PSG. He also swept the news of world football, and in particular the next Ballon d’Or. For the Pulga, there is really no room for doubt, a man must succeed him: Karim Benzema.

“I believe there is no doubt. It is clear that Benzema had an exceptional season and he was crowned in the Champions League, being essential from the round of 16. This season, I believe there are no doubts. » Leo Messi, at TyC Sports

Messi applied for Benzema for Balón de Oro 🎖️ La Pulga destacó al delantero inglés after the consecration of Real Madrid in the Champions League. | INTERVISTA EXCLUSIVA con @TyCSports 👇https://t.co/avOaRO58da — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) May 30, 2022

Also, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has given its big favorites for the next World Cup, which will take place in Qatar next November. And the Blues, already winners in 2018, leave with a slight lead, according to the PSG star. ” France is an impressive selection. I think elimination from the Euros made her even stronger. And I think that for this World Cup, it will be a candidate selection for the final title.concluded Leo Messi.