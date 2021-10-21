Leonardo DiCaprio adheres to the environmental appeal launched by Prince Harry

Leonardo DiCaprio, who is known for his attention to environmental issues, has joined the appeal launched by Prince Harry

Recently, the Prince Harry of England has been the spokesperson for an environmental campaign calling for the immediate suspension of drilling for oil and gas that are now underway in the river basin Okavango. The Duke of Sussex’s appeal did not go unheard: many celebrities like the actors Forest Whitaker (The last king of Scotland, Black Panther) And Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond – Blood diamonds, Guardians of the Galaxy), have joined their voice to that of the royal young man. Recently, too Leonardo Dicaprio has chosen to join the appeal.

The basin of the Okavango River it is the main source of water for about 1 million people, as well as for all the fauna of the area. The river delta area was also declared World Heritage Site by UNESCO because of the great biodiversity that distinguishes it. The multinational Reconnaissance Energy Africa, an oil and gas extraction company that pays taxes in Canada, began excavations in the area during 2020, after the government wanted to grant it the necessary license, despite the protests of the local population. to proceed. In a letter published by Harry in the Washington Post, the Namibian activist and poet Reinhold Mangundu he expressed concern that the excavations could lead to the devastation of the area.

Leonardo Dicaprio, even before joining this appeal, he was known for his commitment and attention to the environmental issue. When in 2016 the actor was awarded the prestigious Oscar Prize, chose to take advantage of the short time allowed for the speech to remind the audience of the threat from global warming. The same year, the actor collaborated in the making of the documentary Point of no return – Before the Flood, where the causes and consequences of global warming are explained in detail.

