Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, photos from the set (in unedited version)

Usually, in this period of the year, we are used to seeing them parade on red carpet of the most important film reviews, at their peak. Today, however, with the shift of the main ones Festival due to the coronavirus, Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence have been paparazzi in the streets of Boston, as the two characters who will play in “Don’t Look Up”.

On the film set Netflix, which should come out in 2021, the two stars of Hollywood they show themselves in unedited version: him with i greasy hair and a little belly that pushes under the shirt checkered, she with a bizarre red hairstyle and even a piercing on the face. A scruffy look then for Leonardo and Jennifer, who they interpret in the film two scientists trying to “save” the planet.

The Dr. Randall Mindy And Kate Dibiasky – these are the fictional names – they realize in fact that an asteroid is about to hit the Land, then they go on tour to warn the world population. In the film signed by Adam McKay, that he should have started filming ad April 2020, there are also other great actors of the caliber of Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep And Timothée Chalamet.

For now, however, a cause a stir is the DiCaprio-Lawrence couple: «I never thought that one day I would have seen them like thisA fan laughs on social media. «Someone tell us that what happened to him“. Actually both Leo and Jen – beyond theCovid emergency – it seems they are spending a period of serenity, especially sentimental: she with her husband Cooke Maroney, him with his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Together with sweet halves, as soon as it is allowed, they will return to tread the red carpets. With very different looks.

