News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, photos from the set (in unedited version)

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Usually, in this period of the year, we are used to seeing them parade on red carpet of the most important film reviews, at their peak. Today, however, with the shift of the main ones Festival due to the coronavirus, Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence have been paparazzi in the streets of Boston, as the two characters who will play in “Don’t Look Up”.

On the film set Netflix, which should come out in 2021, the two stars of Hollywood they show themselves in unedited version: him with i greasy hair and a little belly that pushes under the shirt checkered, she with a bizarre red hairstyle and even a piercing on the face. A scruffy look then for Leonardo and Jennifer, who they interpret in the film two scientists trying to “save” the planet.

The Dr. Randall Mindy And Kate Dibiasky – these are the fictional names – they realize in fact that an asteroid is about to hit the Land, then they go on tour to warn the world population. In the film signed by Adam McKay, that he should have started filming ad April 2020, there are also other great actors of the caliber of Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep And Timothée Chalamet.

For now, however, a cause a stir is the DiCaprio-Lawrence couple: «I never thought that one day I would have seen them like thisA fan laughs on social media. «Someone tell us that what happened to him“. Actually both Leo and Jen – beyond theCovid emergency – it seems they are spending a period of serenity, especially sentimental: she with her husband Cooke Maroney, him with his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Loading...
Advertisements

Together with sweet halves, as soon as it is allowed, they will return to tread the red carpets. With very different looks.

READ ALSO

Leonardo DiCaprio, who with Camila Morrone “fell in love with home life”

READ ALSO

Jennifer Lawrence, focus on the family farm

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

844
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
735
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
695
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
691
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
642
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
641
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
633
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
627
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
621
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top