Leonardo DiCaprio buys Jesse Tyler’s house

New and important purchase for Leonardo DiCaprio.

The star bought, at a price of 7.1 million dollars, the villa of Jesse Tyler Ferguson, star of Modern Family, and her husband Justin Mikita.

DiCaprio paid out more than the couple requested, which started at 6.9 million. Apparently Leo was struck by the house and raised the price to beat other buyers.

On the other hand, it is a very famous house because of its eccentric style and before Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita (who put it up for sale to look for a bigger one on the occasion of the arrival of their first child) they also lived there pop star Gwen Stefani with singer and actor Gavin Rossdale, and Hollywood producer Mark Brazill.

Built in 1928, it is a colonial-style villa that Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita had customized by Peter Gurski, who kept part of the original details enriching them with Hollywood memorabilia and some particular kitsch. To give some examples: wallpaper with drunk monkeys in the bathroom, a logo with the letters J&J on the front door and a horse made from car parts in one of the living rooms.

500 square meters, the villa has 4 main bedrooms and four bathrooms, has terracotta and parquet floors, coffered or frescoed ceilings, a different color for each room.

Jesse Tyler’s former home will be inhabited by George and Irmelin, the parents of Leonardo DiCaprio.