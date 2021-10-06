Leonardo DiCaprio: the 7 favorite films of the actor

Leonardo Dicaprio named his 7 favorite movies of all time and in the list there are also two classic Italian titles and an animated work by Hayao Miyazaki. Below you can read the list shared by the actor.

2001: A Space Odyssey – Stanley Kubrick (1968)

Taxi Driver – Martin Scorsese (1976)

Bicycle Thieves – Vittorio De Sica (1948)

The Valley of Eden – Elia Kazan (1955)

Harry, Meet Sally – Rob Reiner (1989)

Princess Mononoke – Hayao Miyazaki (1997)

8½ – Federico Fellini (1963)

Bicycle thieves: Lamberto Maggiorani and Enzo staiola in a scene from the film

Waiting to see him in Don’t Look Up, a film by Adam McKay that will see him as the protagonist, let’s find out which are the seven favorite films of Leonardo DiCaprio. Over the course of his career, the 46-year-old actor has worked with some of the greatest directors and performers of all time and continues to be one of Hollywood’s most loved and highly rated actors. Before joining the Olympus of major movie personalities, Titanic’s protagonist was a relentless cinephile and, during his formative years, he devoured an incredible amount of films, as he himself stated: “When I got my first opportunity in a film I looked at every great work for a year and a half and have since wondered how I could emulate such artistry. This was really my motivation. I wanted to do something as good as my on-screen heroes did“.

Loading... Advertisements Taxi Driver: Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese in a scene from the film

When Esquire then asked him to choose his favorite films of all time, DiCaprio could only cite a work by Martin Scorsese, from which he was directed in The Aviator, Gangs of New York, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Departed. The actor has therefore included Taxi Driver, a 1976 masterpiece, among the films that have marked him the most during his life. Recall that Leonardo DiCaprio will return to be directed by Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, a film that will see him star alongside Robert De Niro.

Keir Dullea in a scene from 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

In the list of DiCaprio’s seven best-loved titles, you can see a variety of genres, from Harry’s comedy Meet Sally to Hayao Miyazaki’s animation. As for the work of Stanley Kubrick, however, DiCaprio has never hidden his admiration for the American director and, more specifically, for 2001: A Space Odyssey, which the actor has often cited as one of his favorites of all. times. “It goes beyond just being a movie, it is a spiritual experience“DiCaprio told Esquire, adding:”You have to immerse yourself in the idea that Kubrick’s intent was to make us understand our relationship with the universe. The more you look at it, the more questions it prompts you to ask yourself“.