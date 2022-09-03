Leonardo Dicaprio would already have a new girlfriend? He would be a 22-year-old model-People-Culture

Leonardo Dicaprio He is in the eye of the hurricane these days after his four-year relationship with the Argentine model Camila Morrone ended. The breakup has created a scandal on social media.

For years it has been rumored among Internet users that ‘Leo’ does not go out with women over 25 years of age. Some users even took the trouble to make a graph to explain it. According to them, the ‘Titanic’ actor always breaks up with his partners before they reach this age.

After the controversy, DiCaprio, 47, would already have a new love to surpass Morrone. According to the ‘Daily Mail’ and other US media, he would be dating the 22-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Beregova.



If true, the young woman would fit in with the rumor surrounding the actor’s girlfriends. So far neither of them has confirmed the relationship but they have already been seen together on some night outings.

Maria Beregova would have recently broken up with her husband Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, grandson of Muammar Gaddafi, a Libyan leader for more than 40 years.

Among Dicaprio’s ex-partners there are high-ranking models and actresses in Hollywood. The actor has dated Gisele, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal, Toni Garrn, and Camila Morrone.

In social networks they have criticized the age difference between ‘Leo’ and these women. With his last girlfriend they were 22 years old and the celebrity has only been publicly with three women who reached 25. With those he ended a few months after their birthdays, which started a viral internet joke.

Who is Camila Morrone?

Morrone is an Argentine actress and model who has lived most of her life in the United States. The one born in Buenos Aires is the daughter of Lucila Polak, a famous actress who has been in a relationship with Al Pacino for decades.

Despite her parades and catwalks in modeling, in recent years she has opted for acting. The first movie she was in was James Franco’s ‘Bukowski’ in 2013.

His most successful film to date was ‘Never Goin’ Back’, which was invited to participate in the Sundance Film Festival in 2018. On her Instagram account, she shows an active social life, with friends like the Kardashians and Bella and Gigi Hadid.

She was first linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in late 2017. In 2018, the couple confirmed their relationship and attended the 2020 Oscars red carpet together, the first time in 15 years that “Leo” took a couple to a award ceremony

The young woman has more than three million followers on social networks. Photo: Instagram: @camilamorrone

