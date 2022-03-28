Lesly Fanola, one of the few Bolivian experts in Medical Physics in Nuclear Medicine

With curly brown hair tied back, glasses and one of the characteristic medical uniforms, he begins his work day every day at 08:00 am with the main task of daily checking the PET-CT equipment and other state-of-the-art instruments to perform the precise treatment of cancer patients in the new and first Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiology (CMNyR) in the city of El Alto, the second most populous in the country.

This is the Medical Physicist in Nuclear Medicine Lesly Fanola Guarachi, who shared with the ABI her professional, work and family experiences, while doing her work in one of the areas of that first high-tech hospital in Bolivia, inaugurated this month by the President Luis Arce.

She was born in La Paz 36 years ago and after graduating from the “Santa Teresa” educational unit in the Miraflores neighborhood, she entered the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (UMSA), where she studied Physics.

“The idea of ​​studying Physics was born when I was at school. I always wanted to study medicine, but a professor encouraged me to choose Physics and explained that there was also a Medical Physics career and it was something that I have set as a goal”, she recalled with a smile.

Fanola Guarachi obtained a degree in Physics; however, her studies did not end there, she also obtained a doctorate and specializations at universities in Italy, Japan and Argentina, so she is now a Medical Physicist in Nuclear Medicine, one of the few professions and specialties in Bolivia.

“Medical physicists in nuclear medicine, at the moment, we are two in all of Bolivia,” revealed the professional and explained that obtaining this profession and her specialty in the country and abroad took her about 10 years of study, which she would not have been possible without the unconditional support of her family, made up of her parents and her boyfriend.

“The truth is that my mom and dad have always pushed me. Whenever I have needed something, my parents have been there to support me. Being out of the country and away from my family was difficult, but they have always been a huge boost for me,” she commented.

The young Bolivian professional also did a specialization in Medical Physics in Nuclear Medicine at a university in Buenos Aires – Argentina, thanks to a scholarship from the state Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN).

Upon returning to Bolivia, she joined the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy in El Alto, where she is one of the few specialized professionals in charge of calibrating and controlling state-of-the-art equipment to care for cancer patients.

“The Medical Physicist, in nuclear medicine, does not have contact with the patient, he is more than anyone who controls the equipment. The medical physicist, in nuclear medicine, has to see that the equipment is working directly”, he emphasized.

From his experience, he recommended Bolivian high school graduates to have an inspiration to pursue a professional career. Lesly’s inspiration was Marie Curie, a Polish physicist and chemist who discovered polonium and won Nobel Prizes.

“Whenever they ask me what does it mean to study Physics?, I always tell them that Physics has a very broad spectrum, that it is not just about being a teacher, there are many applications in sociology, biology, medicine and even in medicine. the same economy”, he comments.

She pointed out that in Bolivia more professionals like her are needed; especially now that the country has the CMNyR and there will be two other centers with the same characteristics in La Paz and Santa Cruz.

The first CMNyR with young professionals

The Technical Coordinator of the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy of El Alto, Ruddy Nishino Justiniano, stressed that most of the professionals, men and women, who work in this hospital are young people.

The professionals who operate in this center have an average of 30 to 40 years of age and are mostly female. To join the center, the campus went to train at universities in Argentina through ABEN scholarships, he emphasized.

According to data from ABEN, this first CMNyR in the country has 30 Bolivian professionals who have been trained since 2019 at the institutes of the National Atomic Energy Commission of Argentina (CNEA) and associated entities./ABI.