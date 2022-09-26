Less than 60% of patients ask if the aesthetic center is legal

Aesthetic medicine treatments must be directed exclusively by doctors, since they are not without risk. Botox and hyaluronic acid injections and the application of laser and radiofrequency in unqualified hands can produce serious damage such as burns or skin pigmentation problems due to lasers, skin necrosis due to poorly injected products, severe deformities due to injectable treatments, in addition to the appearance of cataracts or the paralysis of facial nerves, etc.

Related news

However, the patient is usually not aware of these risks, as explained by the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME).

In this sense, it is important to make the patient aware, since the problem is not so much whether or not the person can apply a certain product, but what kind of response they have in case of a complication. And here speed can be vital.

Social networks, especially Instagram, are the medium most used by unauthorized centers and untrained professionals. Although they can also be of great help to fight against intrusion.

In any case, whether contact is made this way or in the traditional way, the important thing is not to pay attention to whether or not the worker is wearing a gown, but to make sure first of all that the doctor has the relevant accreditation that qualifies him for the medical aesthetic treatments. That is to say, that it is technically prepared and that the substances it uses comply with the regulations required by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps).

The SEME insists that patients have to ask and check if the center is a U.48 health clinic before undergoing any treatment. This is the name given to healthcare units in which a doctor is responsible for performing non-surgical treatments, with the aim of improving body or facial aesthetics.

However, and according to the “Dimensioning and socioeconomic impact study of Aesthetic Medicine in Spain”, prepared by Hamilton for SEME, only 57.8% of patients asked if the health clinic was authorized by the Ministry of Health to practice Aesthetic Medicine before undergoing treatment. A question, by the way, that was asked much more by men than by women who trust word of mouth more.

Specifically, 44.6% of patients asked in the case of body treatment, as well as 54.9% of users who were going to undergo facial therapy and 59.2% in the case of hair services.

Those most concerned about whether the center had a health license are users who undergo “antiaging” treatments, who ask about it in 72.5% of cases. And they are also the ones who ask the most for the college number of the person who will perform the treatment (although only 33% of them ask for it).

And what is worse, only 15.1% of users did not undergo treatment because the center was not licensed. It is precisely the men between the ages of 16 and 25 who have stopped undergoing treatment the most because the center did not have a license.

In addition, there is very little predisposition to report on the part of the patient, despite the fact that it is enough to go to a police station. The reason behind it is that they are usually reluctant to initiate legal proceedings because they are not willing to incur the costs of money and time that the process implies and, on the other hand, they avoid making public that they have undergone any aesthetic medicine treatment. The usual thing is that it is the aesthetic doctor who reports it when he is aware of it.