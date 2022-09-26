Health

Less than 60% of patients ask if the aesthetic center is legal

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 46 2 minutes read

Aesthetic medicine treatments must be directed exclusively by doctors, since they are not without risk. Botox and hyaluronic acid injections and the application of laser and radiofrequency in unqualified hands can produce serious damage such as burns or skin pigmentation problems due to lasers, skin necrosis due to poorly injected products, severe deformities due to injectable treatments, in addition to the appearance of cataracts or the paralysis of facial nerves, etc.

However, the patient is usually not aware of these risks, as explained by the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME).

In this sense, it is important to make the patient aware, since the problem is not so much whether or not the person can apply a certain product, but what kind of response they have in case of a complication. And here speed can be vital.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 46 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The boy from CAIPI in SFM arrived at the hospital alive

7 mins ago

Is it possible to strengthen our immune system through food?

18 mins ago

Darias announces a personalized and precision medicine plan for the National Health System

30 mins ago

Thus, physical exercise prevents tumors and combats sequelae.

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button