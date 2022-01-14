Let’s avoid disasters in the washing machine thanks to this innovative laundry basket that will save us time and money

When it comes to taking care of clothes and washing machines, everyone has their own methods to avoid fading and shrinking clothes.

For fear of causing disasters, many try to separate colored clothes, dark ones from light ones and synthetic ones from natural ones. It is undoubtedly an excellent technique which, however, makes us lose a lot of time every time. Today, therefore, we will reveal a little trick and a simple object that could change the way we do the washing machine.

Today, in fact, we will explain how we avoid disasters in the washing machine thanks to this innovative laundry basket that will save us time and money.

A smart and minimal object that everyone should have

If we too, when we want to start a washing machine, spend hours sorting the clothes, checking the label and the composition of the fibers that compose them, we will have to change the system. The clothes accumulate over the days and come to be really many.

Instead of waiting, we can adopt another system. Every time we put dirty clothes in the bin we will have to check the label and divide them according to the composition. Furthermore, we can already make a division based on the colors and the type of garment.

Our readers might rightly think that doing so would require several containers that would take up a lot of space. In fact, we can easily find containers on the market that would be right for us.

These innovative containers feature different sections for different types of garments. One section for whites, one for delicates and so on. Being made of a soft material it does not take up much space and can stay in the place we have always used. If we don’t want to spend money, we can create internal dividers with fabrics or sheets.

Another method is to use cotton bags.

Now every time we throw a garment we will put it directly in “its” place, waiting to accumulate enough garments to start a washing machine. We will be able to go directly without fail and not waste time checking the shades and compositions of our clothes: by doing so we will avoid shrinking delicate garments, fading colored ones and staining light ones.

