Summer is for many the most beautiful season of the year, even more beautiful than spring. It’s time to go to the beach, the holiday period and a well-deserved rest. The temperatures make us discover our legs and arms and we immediately feel more cheerful and proactive. But here we immediately think about our body and what we don’t like. We haven’t been to the gym in a long time and we see ourselves more swollen and less toned than ever. Even without going to the gym, there are some home exercises that can be helpful. We have already seen a few that can be done to counter the famous bat arms. But if we don’t have the desire or time to train at home, why not combine some exercise with our walks?

Let’s get ready for summer with these exercises for the arms to do while walking to have them less flabby even at 50

You don’t necessarily need to go for a run to get back in shape, we can also walk. Exercising and moving does not mean working hours and hours in the gym. As the Istituto Superiore di Sanità also reports, it would be any effort that results in energy consumption. Energy consumption higher than that of the rest condition.

Walk and train your arms too

Therefore, brisk walking would correspond to moderate physical activity. Walking would also help improve balance, alternating backward, sideways, or toe walking. So, we have no more excuses, we can all find the time for a nice walk. Now that the warm season has arrived, let’s take advantage of the sunny days to go out and train. The first exercise we propose is really very simple, you can do it by walking at any speed. As we walk, we circle our arms to loosen the shoulders. With a straight back, we rotate our arms both clockwise and counterclockwise. Let’s start from the height of the bust and alternate in the two directions and do 10 in each direction.

Another very easy exercise is to push forward, practically punching like a punch. Always back straight, we start from the defense position, with the elbows bent in front of the torso. We alternate the two arms, always returning to the starting position 15 times. We can also increase the work by alternating with some thrusts over the head. Last exercise, with arms outstretched and outstretched, at shoulder height. Straight palms facing outward as if we were pushing something that comes at us. We keep our arms straight and rotate them clockwise and then counterclockwise, with the same number of repetitions. We are going to work the shoulders, but also the muscles of the arms.

So, let’s get ready for summer with these really simple arm exercises that anyone can do. But if we want a more proportionate body, let’s not forget to train the buttocks and legs as well. The legs, in particular, are often neglected for fear that they will become too muscular and not very feminine.

Deepening

Everyone thinks about arms and glutes, but with these easy exercises, your legs will also be incredibly toned and leaner