Leyenda del Tri assures that Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández is a ‘normal’ striker and not Maradona

Luis García exploded against those who claim the Chivas youth squad for the World Cup, as he assures that in other World Cups he has not transcended Mexico.

Much has been said about whether or not Gerardo “Tata” Martino should summon Javier “Chicharito” Hernández. And it is that the public in social networks has asked ad nauseam to the soccer player who currently plays in the MLS, where now his value is a little more than 2 million dollars, while the one who is being asked to leave the position so that the man from Guadalajara arrives is Raúl Jiménez, who is currently valued at almost 24 million dollars.

Faced with this situation, an authoritative voice with experience not only in National Teams, but also in World Cups, decided to shelve this controversy once and for all and say why it is neither necessary nor the most suitable to summon the Chivas de Guadalajara youth squad for the next World Cup, regardless of the fact that he is the top scorer of the tricolor squad so far.

It is nothing more and nothing less than Luis García, who, having no filters, was very clear with his position before the clamor that the Los Angeles Galaxy soccer player asks: “With Hernández, without Hernández we are at the same level. Now it turns out that Hernández is our Maradona, our Pelé, no! He is an average centre-forward who hasn’t made us go any further.”he pointed out in a broadcast of the program “Los Protagonistas”.

“He is a player who has already been to several world cups and who has not made us reach the eighth game either”, added García, who maintained that Javier at this moment does not have enough lineup to ask for an opportunity in Martino’s team, where according to the now commentator it is not necessary despite the lack of goals in recent months, for what they suffered in the CONCACAF Qualifiers.

This is not the first time that García, who was the undisputed holder of the Tri and the Águilas del América, expressed his discontent with the flattering comments about the former Real Madrid footballer. A few days ago he also engaged in a brief debate on social networks with the commentator David Faitelson, who insisted that CH14 was better than Jiménez at this time, to which Luis replied: “No dear David Faitelson, the best 9 in the country is by far Raúl Jiménez. Kisses and hugs”, He noted on his Twitter account.