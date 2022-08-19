LGBT+ couples who met on set and fell in love

For some LGBT+ couples, fate gave them a little push and made the recording set the place where they fell in love.

In the industry of cinema and the TV there are many examples of couples who met on the recording set and fell in love, so this time we tell you how it went for some of our LGBT+ celebrities.

Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini

If you are a fan of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series you’ll be glad to know that Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos and Joe Serafin (Seb) are together in real life. For a time, the first gay couple in a Disney franchise kept a low profile.

It was in May 2021 in an interview with hollywire when Frankie confirmed that he and Joe are end game off-screen. Speculation about their romance began in November 2019. HERE WE TELL YOU ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN FRANKIE RODRIGUEZ AND JOE SERAFINI.



Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike

One of the LGBT+ couples who met and fell in love on the set was that of the trans model and actress hunter schafer and the singer Dominic Fike. In euphoria, Elliot is, to some extent, a bone of contention between Jules Y rue (Zendaya), but outside the script of Sam Levinson They smoothed out their rough edges.

In mid-January 2022, they were seen leaving The Nice Guy, restaurant in Los Angeles, California. Days later, on February 10, confirmed their relationship in a post from Instagram.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne

Also under the radar Just Jared, Ashley Benson Y Cara Delevingne They were one of the LGBT+ couples who met and fell in love on the recording set. In 2018 they worked on Her Smell.

At first it was believed that the protagonist of Paper Towns (2015) and the actress behind Hanna Marin (PLL) would have a great future. It was even suspected that they could marry. But then they ended. FIND OUT WHO FROM THE CAST OF PRETTY LITTLE LIARS THEY ARE LGBT+ IN REAL LIFE.

Sarah Paulson and Cherry Jones

And now that we get to the couples who met on set, fell in love and were thought to last much longer, we mention Sarah Paulson Y Cherry-Jones. Although the sapphic relations of the actress of American Horror Story they have not been a secret, with Cherry he attracted more attention.

In part it was because when the protagonist of Ocean’s Twelve received the Tony Award indirectly thanked Sarah Paulsonwith whom he worked in swimmers (2005) and New Year (2011). This second title was filmed 2 years after the couple decided to separate.

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are one of the LGBT+ couples who met and fell in love on set and are now a family

The actress samira wley and the television producer Lauren Morelli they welcomed their first daughter in April 2021. The series that brought this lesbomaternal family together was Orange Is The New Black.

In May 2014, Lauren published an essay on MIC. Through writing he told that the story starring Taylor Schilling (piper chapman) Y Laura Prepon (Alex Vause) helped him come to terms with his sexuality. That was how she divorced the producer Steve Basilone. CHECK OUT THESE BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF LGBT+ CELEBRITIES WITH THEIR PARTNERS.

The examples of these LGBT+ couples who met and fell in love on the recording set is proof that love is in the air.



With information from hollywire Y MIC