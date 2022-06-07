Liam Neeson, the actor who was Darkman, Schindler, Qui-Gon Jinn and today is an action hero

Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler in “Schindler’s List.”

This Tuesday the British actor Liam Neeson turns 70. His name has been public for four decades, which allowed him to sustain himself, even his ups and downs, in the sights of film fans who resort to suspense plots, action, even fantastic fiction or biopics, such as It happened when he had to interpret oskar schinderto the Irish leader michael collins or the pioneer of sexual research in the United States, Alfred C Kinsey.

This is a key moment for a consecrated figure who, after his theatrical training He entered the cinema where he has had 40 years of success, with more than 70 feature films as an actor, a dozen documentaries as a narrator and another dozen brief appearances, more than 20 guest appearances in series or miniseries, three video games, and a dozen theatrical productions, beginning in 1970, when he was 18 years old and began his acting career.

Neeson began to cut himself in some renowned films, as happened in the first one that had him among a multitude of characters, the spectacular “Excalibur” (1980), a version of the “Sword in the Stone” legend of King Arthur, from John Boorman, where he embodied Gawain, mixed with already renowned figures such as Nigel Terry Y Helen Mirren. During that shoot he met Mirren with whom he was to share her life for four years.

Behind the cloth his deformed face in “Darkman”, by Sam Raimi.

After going through movies like “Krull” (1983) and “The mission” (1985), would only reach the leading podium when in the impressive “Dark man” (1990), which consecrated sam raimia horror genre work reminiscent of the classic “The Phantom of the Opera” but very especially to the Argentine TV series “The Man Who Came Back from the Dead” (1969, by Narciso Ibáñez Menta): the story of a scientist who, after being deformed by an arson attack, seeks revenge on those responsible by wearing masks with the faces of others, made with skin similar to human skin that he himself makes.

His face, with the particularity of always expressing a state of concern (despite the fact that he often appeared covered in the plot), his height (1.93 m.), his deep voice, powerful, inescapably masculine, marked the character with fire and at the same time time they gave him a personality that would sustain in all the cinema that has been proposing since then, an image that already exceeds three decades on the way to four.

Neeson as the rogue Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn from “Star Wars”

“Under suspicion” (1991), the first of three installments, plunged him fully into action and suspense cinema, followed by the romantic “Ethan Frome” (1992), in which he composed the eponymous character, presaged his participation in another monumental production, “Schindler’s List” (1993), which takes the story from Oscar Schindlerthe German metallurgical businessman who saved much of his Jewish staff during World War II and in which the actor surpassed his previous achievements.

However, his version of Oskar failed to win the Hollywood Oscar for which he had been nominated. That litter of nominations was not on his side: with him they competed Anthony Hopkins by “What’s left of the day”, Daniel Day-Lewis by “In the name of the Father”, Lawrence Fishburne for his role in “Tub”, and finally the winner of the contest Tom Hanksby “Philadelphia”about a young lawyer who is fired from his job after contracting AIDS and revealing his self-perception.

In those times, Spielberg thought of him again to play Abraham Lincoln in a monumental biopic of the American hero, who due to the successive postponements of the project and a tragic event in the actor’s life could not materialize, a role finally entrusted to Daniel Day-Lewisand believe it or not, also recreate Fidel Castrowhen after the death of the Cuban leader in 2016, the networks were flooded with messages that insisted on his resemblance to the British actor.

Still feeling the excitement of his role in “Schindler’s List” and his frustration at the loss at the Oscars, Neeson makes a return to the stage, starring opposite Natasha Richardson a staging of “Anna Christie”, a reunion that changes their lives. To the actor with a reputation for having lived history with figures as disparate as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Julia Roberts, Brooke Shield, and Sinnead O’ConnorIt was time for him to surrender. And he settled down with Richardson.

Taking advantage of the news collected by the gossip media, Hollywood launched into the charge with “Nell” (1994), the story of a “wild young woman” rescued by a couple of scientists, played by Neeson and the director’s daughter. Tony Richardson with the actress vanessa redgrave, with whom he married. They moved to New York, had two children, Michael and Daniel Neeson-Richardson.

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson at the time of their happy marriage / Photo: AFP

“RobRoy” (nineteen ninety five), “MichaelCollins” (1996) and his Jean Valjean in “The Miserables” (1998) preceded his appearance in “Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace” (1999), in which he played the rebellious Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and as a regular figure in action movies in “Perfect white” (2000), they continued to put him among the most anticipated figures by the world public.

online followed “Gangs of New York” (2000), from the hand of Martin Scorsesewhere he played Father Wallon and the Star Wars saga, this time with “Attack of the clones” (2002), the biographical “Kinsey the Sex Scientist” (2004), about the father of psychology in the United States, “Batman Begins” (2005), where he plays the inmate who in prison invites the caped man to join the League of Shadows, the same year he gave Aslan his voice in “The Chronicles of Narnia” (2005), a contribution that he would repeat in his second and third installments (2008 and 2010) and the thriller “chloé” (2008) and the first of three installments of “Relentless search”, where he definitely became an action heartthrob.

But something tragic happens in 2009: while Neeson was shooting a movie, Richardson calls him to tell him that he was going to a Canadian ski resort and the next day that he had a small accident without consequences. However, a few hours later, Natasha began to fade, which prompted a transfer to a medical center, where she shortly after His irreversible brain death was diagnosed. For Neeson the news was devastating.

“I went to her side and told her I loved her”he recalled in a CNN report. “I told her, ‘Honey, you’re not going to get out of this. You hit your head and I don’t know if you can hear me. We’re taking you back to New York, and all your family and friends can say goodbye there.”, reflected that 2014 and also said that the two had sworn that in a situation as irreversible as this, the other would not allow artificially forced survival. And so it happened.

In 2008, at age 56, Neeson found a new streak as an action hero with the “Relentless Quest” saga.

Neeson suffered the worst injury of his life. He said that he dedicated himself to drinking for a while and that he finally chose to start working on any proposal that was offered to him, a new adventure in suspense and thriller productions, where action, betrayals, persecutions and the use of weapons of fire were common currency. The result was successful, and his name was thus recorded in the lists of casting owners.

There were other titles, like “After life” (2009) which in coincidence with his widowhood has to do with life after death in an accident, but he was also Zeus in the modern peplum “Wrath of the Titans” 1 and 2 (2010 and 2011) the husband of Viola Davis in “Widows” (2018) again a hitman in “Assassin Without a Memory” (2022), still in theaters in Buenos Aires and at the same time his name appears in another half dozen titles in the making or pending release, including one by Neil Jordan where he plays none other than detective Philip Marlowe.

Neeson returns to embody an “avenger”, an expert hitman that he refuses to complete a job for a criminal organization, that forces him to hunt down those who hired him and at the same time struggle with the loss of memory, that without a solution of continuity, can become his worst enemy, It is not about far from a proposal to remember for its contribution to the genre, but it can be said that the most valuable thing is its presence.

Despite his glorious moments of justified media coverage for his work, Neeson always kept his low profile. The death of who was not only a wife but also the mother of his two children, surely has to do with his gaze that does not stop hiding a certain nostalgia, but also his ability to put the body in hard roles in thrillers where gunshots are not lacking. of fire, the enigmas and the betrayals that give it a certain mystery.