Ligue 1. PSG must learn to travel again

At the poorly ranked Clermont, the Parisians will seek to interrupt, on Saturday evening, their series of four defeats on the road, including three in the league. The shock of the weekend will oppose the Strasbourgeois to the Lyonnais, Sunday.

Lhe Paris SG can get closer to the title provided they find their way to victory outside, Saturday in Clermont-Ferrand, during a 31st day marked by a crucial meeting in the race for Europe.

The poster: Strasbourg – Lyon

The RCSA (4th, 51 points) did not wait for the beginning of spring to bud. With 22 units collected in 11 games, it is the most successful Ligue 1 team in 2022 behind Marseille (23 pts). His record makes him dangle a place on the podium, where he has not appeared since… 1979, the year of his only crowning of champion of France. Against OL (9th, 45), Sunday (7 p.m.) in a sold-out Meinau, the Racingmen begin a final stretch which promises to be steep, with Rennes, Lille, Paris and Marseille on the program.

The number: 4

You will have to see it to believe it: the rural Gabriel-Montpied stadium of CF63 (17th, 28) is preparing to welcome (9 p.m.), the sevenfold Ballon d’Or Lionel Messi, while PSG (1st, 68) comes to suffer four defeats in a row away from its bases, in all competitions. Scorer against Lorient (5-1), last Sunday at the Parc des Princes, the Argentinian regained momentum before the final sprint, which could crown the capital club before the end of the month. But the leader, in addition to the setback at Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League, remains on failures in Nantes (3-1), Nice (1-0) and Monaco (3-0).

Goalkeeper: Pau Lopez

Marseille has its destiny between its feet to access the next Champions League campaign. Except that OM (2nd, 56) are experiencing difficulties when playing at home. At the Vélodrome, the Olympians are only 11th in L1, a trend which is also explained by their inability to chain the “clean sheets”. Inevitably, the name of Pau Lopez comes up in the debate, especially since the goalie committed a ball, last weekend in Saint-Étienne (success 2-4), which allowed the opening of the score of the Greens. The Spaniard is expected in front of the cage when Montpellier come on Sunday (9 p.m.).

The score: 6-2

Moffi (42nd sp, 86th), Koné (45th + 1, 65th), Le Fée (61st), Boisgard (89th) on one side; Bouanga (4th), Nordin (22nd) on the other: Lorient first overturned then ended up crushing Saint-Étienne, Friday evening at Moustoir. FCL (16th, 31) sows ASSE (18th, 27). “Shame on us, we are shaming an entire club. It’s nothingness! »launched the Gabonese striker, who opened the scoring very early. “We sucked. We thought we would do everything by leading 2-0 and, in the end, we were simply killed. »

Pascal Dupraz (Saint-Étienne coach)

“The responsibility is mine. When you make a start like this in a match at stake, the coach that I am must do everything, throughout the weeks, so that the players maintain humility, respect for our profession and its fundamentals. From the moment we wanted to add more, when we thought too quickly, out of vanity, that we were probably going to win, we were exposing ourselves to disappointment. It gives a feeling of waste (…). There are seven matches left, twenty-one points to pick up. Sunday evening, whatever happens in the other stadiums, we will be play-offs, with two teams behind us, it is the fruit of the work we have already done. Now, discipline will have to be followed with a lot of humility and strength of character so that we still win matches in order to get out of this troubled zone (…). On December 15, when I was appointed, I knew it was going to be very hard. We are right in it (…). But I continue to think that Saint-Étienne will stay in Ligue 1.”