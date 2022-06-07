Like in Harry Potter! This is how you can prepare a butterbeer at home

How about we go to the Three Broomsticks or the Leaky Cauldron for a butterbeer?

This mysterious magical drink was born in literature, in the Harry Potter books created by the British author JK Rowling, it has been the desire of every potterhead for nearly 20 years and now it is the ideal companion to watch the Harry Potter anniversary special: I return to Hogwarts, which premiered this January 1 and will make you continue with a walk through nostalgia, with a marathon of all its films.

Hot or cold, its flavor was capable of making the warmest winters feel in the taverns of that fictional world. In the movies we saw Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) with a foam mustache, or Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) lifting one of those jars.

It is known that a long time ago there was a recipe that could inspire JK Rowling for her literary drink: in 1596, in Tudor England, they prepared it called buttered beer, it was served hot and it was like a spiced punch that was made with butter , pints of beer, sugar, egg, nutmeg and ginger.

There are many interpretations of this drink, there is no single version, it is sold without alcohol in the Harry Potter theme parks and in the Warner Bros studios in London, although its recipe is secret.

In our country there are different places that allow us to enjoy this drink, which has a very similar flavor and that could well make us feel like the wizards in Hogsmade. We say no more and we leave you with this wonderful recipe, try it you will not regret it.

Ingredient

– 1 1/2 cups of light beer

– 50 gr of butter

– 1 egg yolk

– 50 grams of muscovado sugar

– 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

– 1 pinch of ginger powder

– 1 pinch of powdered cloves

– 1 pinch of nutmeg

– Chocolate essence (optional)

– Whipped cream (optional)

Preparation

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, put the beer with the cinnamon, ginger, walnuts and cloves.

two. Let cook over low heat until all the spices are infused, this will take about 10 minutes.

3. For its part, we will take the yolks with the sugar to the blender and beat until we obtain a pale yellow hue and we have a dense foam texture.

Four. We will take a little of the beer mixture and integrate it into the mixture of the yolks, we will beat until integrated and when we have it, the next thing we will do is take it to the pot and stir with a balloon leg until integrated.

5. We leave until reaching the boil.

6. Once it thickens, we will add the butter and the chocolate essence. We remove perfectly.

7. Remove and let cool.

8. And ready, serve and enjoy.

TIP: You can add some whipped cream