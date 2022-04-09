Like Kourtney and Travis: These celebrity couples got married in Las Vegas

Since they announced their engagement, kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barker they have all eyes on them. For months, there has been speculation about an extravagant wedding and many guests.

However, days ago the couple surprised with some postcards of what seems to have been a typical wedding in Las Vegas, although not officially. A plan far from what was expected but that, coming from this couple, does not surprise us.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night out and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured to the only open chapel with an Elvis and they got married (without a license),” wrote the eldest of the Kardashians on her Instagram account, confirming the news.

For decades, Las Vegas has been the destination par excellence for those who like nightlife and parties. Hence, many couples have chosen this particular place to get married, including celebrity couples, although some have done so formally and legally.

Related news

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The couple decided to get married after attending an awards event together in 2019, something that no one expected, even though they had already announced their engagement. It was something spontaneous that was later followed by a second wedding in Paris.

Lily Allen and David Harbor

When little information was still circulating about the romance between the singer and the Stranger Things actor, one morning in September 2020, the world had the news of the wedding for breakfast, which was presided over by an Elvis impersonator.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

The beautiful actress and the recently retired Hollywood interpreter were married in 1987 in Las Vegas, and their marriage lasted until 1998. They had three daughters for eleven years: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Demi Moore remarried Ashton Kutcher in 2005, but they divorced in 2013; and Bruce Willis with Emma Heming in 2009, to whom he is still married.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie’s second marriage was to actor Billy Bob Thornton in May 2000. Their romance was particularly controversial given the way they expressed their affection, for example, carrying each other’s blood in vials around their necks. Finally, they divorced in 2003.