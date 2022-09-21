Lil Baby Apologizes To Fans After Canceling Breakout Festival Performance

Dominique Jones was expected at the Breakout festival in Canada. Against all expectations, he withdraws at the last minute for health reasons.

Lil Baby missed Breakout Festival Vancouver in Canada

breakout festival was held recently in Vancouver in Canada where many artists including Lil Baby were invited. But the latter no longer went on stage to perform, which created riots in the crowd. This Monday, in his instagram storyhe apologized and briefly gave the reasons for his absence.

“I would like to start by saying that I am truly sorry about Vancouver Canada, the Breakout Festival and everyone who was there! » he wrote on his story. “I’ve worked so hard for the past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me and my body has completely stopped. I owe you a lot of time and I will definitely catch up soon », he continues.

The interpreter of “Drip too hard” (along with Gunna) has indeed very recently completed a summer tour with Chris Brown.During this tour, Lil Baby traveled most of the country from mid-July to the end of August. The apologies of the artist to the spectators seem to come a bit late, because they showed their anger by destroying many festival materials, tents, garbage cans and others. Some festival-goers have gone so far as to ask the festival organizers for a refund.