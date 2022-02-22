Lily Collins remembers the day she was rude to Lady Di

since he was born Lily Collins She is a world famous person because she is the daughter of the renowned musician Phil Collins and the actress Jill Tavelman, so since she was a child she has rubbed elbows with the British and American elite, among them, lived many times with the British royal family.

That is why in a recent interview that Lily Collins had on “The Late Late Show” she confessed that one day he was rude to Diana, Wale’s princesswhen she was still the wife of Prince Charles, which surprised everyone present, but they did not say anything to the beautiful actress because she was very small at the time.

So, according to the protagonist of “Emily in Paris”, during a Prince’s Trust event, she, her mother and her father were there, and since Lady Di would be there, her parents gave her a beautiful bouquet to offer to the lady. princess, but when Diana approached, Lily Collins tried to take away the flowers she had already offered Diana.

Continue reading: Kate Middleton shows that she is the successor of Lady Di using her jewels

This action left those present breathless, because who could dare to do such rudeness to the princess of the town? The truth is that according to Lily Collins, the fact that she brought a beautiful dress and that she was very small, saved her from being scolded, in addition to the fact that Princess Diana was always very close to children.

Although, according to the 32-year-old British actress, there was a period when her parents had many work projects with Princess Diana of Wales and Prince Charles of Wales, so, during her childhood, Lily Collins spent a lot of time with British royalty.

The day Lily Collins hit Prince Charles

So, this situation that both Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman had several projects with Carlos and Diana, allowed Lily Collins to live with them on several occasions, so she is also in her memoirs the day he hit the prince of wales.

And it is that, according to the actress of “The unforeseen of love” when she was about two years old, she was playing with the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, on the floor there were several toys and then she took something like a toy phone, but what he did with it left everyone speechless.

Continue reading: Michelle Salas highlights her beauty with a casual outfit and a white shearling jacket

Well, Lily Collins decided to throw the toy at Prince Charles’s head, luckily the heir to the throne took the matter very gracefully since it was a two-year-old girl and at that age children usually throw things without a real intention of hurt people.









Finally, Lily Collins stated that she thinks that when she was little she was really “bad” because they tell her several pranks that she did in her childhood, although we must say it, in her look and her expressions it shows that she has always been a very mischievous person and that is part of its charm.

Follow us through Soy Carmín’s YouTube channel for more content