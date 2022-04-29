Lily Collins reveals her hair secrets for spectacular hair

Believe it or not, the iconic curtain bangs of Lily Collins it was what she calls a ‘dedicated decision’, she says: ‘I wanted to do it for years, but I never had the courage to take the step’. But she has come a long way since her younger days, when she felt her hair was a security blanket and she was uncomfortable at the thought of changing her style: ‘I see hair as an extension of your personality and how you feel about yourself, and if you’re ready to make a change, like when I did my bangs,’ she reveals.

‘Now it feels like I’ve had it forever,’ says Collins of the bangs she sported during our interview, along with a head full of sleek, straight waves, ‘I got used to it very quickly.’ To perfect her look, add a few drops of Living Proof’s No Frizz Vanishing Oil to the ends of her hair and bangs (and work the product into part of the length of the hair): ‘It locks in moisture and leaves a soft, smooth feel. smooth and silky without adding too much oil and also eliminates frizz’.

Courtesy of the distributor

As a long-time fan of Living Proof products, it makes perfect sense that Collins is now the new brand ambassador: ‘[Living Proof] It’s not only based on science, but it’s also based on emotion, and it makes me feel my best,’ he tells me. I may never know what it’s like to spend an entire day doing press interviews or posing on a red carpet, but as a beauty editor, I can relate to the feeling you get when you discover a new brand or favorite product that seems to be made. for you.

In his free time, Lily Collins she makes sure to use hair masks, a product she normally doesn’t have time for during busy shooting schedules, once or twice a week to keep her hair healthy between projects. ‘It’s about repairing but also preparing for the damage that is likely to come’ (for the record, we like Olaplex #8 and TPH by Taraji Mask On).