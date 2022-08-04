Lionel Messi aims for a record that would put a final knockout on Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : a surprise guest after Pochettino?

Under contract for another year with PSG, Lionel Messi has set himself an ultimate goal to make history a little more. Indeed, as Marca reminds us, the Argentinian has already won 41 titles in his career (taking into account the Trophée des Champions won with Paris against Nantes last Sunday) but he is not yet the record holder in all categories.

Messi two titles from Alves’ record…

La Pulga remains ahead of his former teammate Dani Alves, who has just left FC Barcelona for the Pumas and has 43 titles on the clock. This season, Lionel Messi has therefore set himself the goal of winning the title of Champion of France, the National Cup, the Champions League and the World Cup. A bulimia of titles which would allow him to overtake Alves … And to stick a definitive shine to Cristiano Ronaldo.

… And far ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Indeed, even if CR7 has won a lot at Manchester United, Real Madrid or even Juventus, the Portuguese saw his harvest of titles come to an end at the Red Devils where he returned a year ago. With “only” 34 trophies, the 37-year-old striker can hardly catch up with Messi…