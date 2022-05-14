Lionel Messi and PSG wake up

Better late than never. One day before the end of the championship, Lionel Messi scored his first double in Ligue 1. The Argentinian woke up at the same time as his team during a visit to La Mosson. In verve, he scored two of the four goals for PSG against Montpellier (4-0).

Messi had already scored twice with the Ile-de-France team. But it was in the Champions League, during the oppositions against Bruges and Leipzig.

Messi becomes Messi again

The Argentinian only needed twenty minutes to achieve this performance (6and and 20and). And it was each time on “assists” from his attacking partner, Kylian Mbappé. The latter also finished with three decisive gestures by transforming a penalty at the end of the match. The other goal of the champions of France was the work of Angel Di Maria.

Even if it was only the MHSC opposite and there is nothing more to play for this season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has reason to be relieved with this successful double. You had to see his smile and his joy during his celebrations to guess that his achievements did not really count for butter.

He has six goals in Ligue 1

With his two pawns, he now has 6 goals scored in Ligue 1 (in 25 matches played). This is very far from the usual standards, but it somewhat improves its balance sheet. He can also hope to do better than the total of 6 goals achieved during his first full campaign with the pros (2005/06).

There’s one game left for Messi to try to improve his stats. It will be against FC Metz next Saturday at the Parc des Princes.