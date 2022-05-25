Lionel Messi Highest-Paid Athlete in the World in 2021 According to Forbes

The Argentinian footballer of PSG dominates the Forbes ranking of fortunes in the rank of sportsmen. He pocketed $130 million in revenue in 2021.

He is ahead of American basketball player LeBron James and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The 34-year-old Argentinian striker is back in first place after being ousted last year by mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor.

The fortune accumulated by Messi in 2021 comes both from his activities on the green rectangle, but also from his commercial contracts.

Thereby, of his $130 million in gross income before taxes (as in 2019 and 2020), $75 million comes from his contract (endorsements and cumulative salaries) with the Parisian club, to which are added $55 million from his activities sponsorship (Adidas, Budweiser, Pepsi…).

Only footballers and basketball players in the top 5

Lakers superstar LeBron James is second with $121.2 million in earnings (€116.8 million), two-thirds of which, around $80 million, are non-sports earnings. Its partnerships, activities and investments range from cinema to cryptocurrency.

The other world football star, Cristiano Ronaldo, ranks third with 115 million dollars in revenue (110 million euros). The Portuguese has balanced emoluments since 60 million come from his contract with Manchester United and 55 million come from his various commercial contracts.

The rest of the ranking is completed by the Brazilian footballer Neymar (4th) and the American basketball player Stephen Curry (5th). The first athlete – non-footballer and basketball player – is tennis player Roger Federer (7th).