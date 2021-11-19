Listen to TV November 18, 2021, Zelig is back in a big way. Prof Gassmann defends himself

Listen to TV November 18, 2021. In prime time wins for the second consecutive evening Canale5 with Zelig, the Italian comedy television program hosted by Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada which entertained an average of 4,052,000 spectators (22.3% share). On Rai1 the series A professor with Alessandro Gassmann 4,250,000 (20.2%). On Rai2: the tennis ATP Finals 1,400,000 (6.4%). On Rete4 Dritto e Rovescio with Paolo Del Debbio 920,000 (5.3%). On La7 PiazzaPulita with Corrado Formigli 830,000 (4.8%). On Italia1 the film Survivor The Martian with Matt Damon 931,000 (4.3%). On Rai3 the film City of crime, 697,000 (3.1%). On Tv8 the film The president’s cook 193,000 (0.9%). On Nove the reality show The farmer seeks a wife 433,000 (1.9%). On SkyUno X Factor 390,000 subscribers (1.8%).

In the Access Prime Time range on Rai1 Soliti Ignoti 4,896,000 (20.1%), on Canale5 Striscia la Notizia 4,376,000 (18%). On Rai3 Un Posto al Sole 1,724,000 (7.1%). On La7 Otto e Mezzo 1,802,000 (7.4%). On Rete4 Tonight Italy 1,169,000 (4.9%) in the first part and 973,000 (4%) in the second.

In the Pre-evening on Rai1 L’Eredità 4,475,000 (22.9%), Tg1 5,295,000 (23.6%). On Canale5 Free Fall 3,679,000 (19.4%), Tg5 4,439,000 (19.5%).

In the daytime noteworthy is the boom of Il Paradiso delle Signore on Rai1 1.953.000 (18.1%) which surpasses Amici on Canale5 1.789.000 (16.7%).

Last updated: Friday 19 November 2021, 11:19



