Liu Jo sues Kendall Jenner: here’s why

The fashion brand Liu Jo sued the supermodel Kendall Jenner.

The reason why the supermodel is dragged to court by the famous name of Made in Italy? Breach of contract. The famous half-sister of Kim Kardashian would have in fact deserted the second appointment for the photo shoot of the campaigns of Liu Jo’s Spring / Summer and Autumn / Winter 2020 collections, which by contract should have been contemplated and respected.

The production of the campaign for the FW 2020 collection was scheduled for the first months of last year but has been postponed due to the ongoing health emergency.

As reported by the famous gossip site TMZ, Kendall Jenner had agreed to participate as testimonial of both seasonal collections, against a figure with more zeros: 1.5 million dollars (equal to 1.2 million euros).

Figure that the Italian Maison has decided to pay as long as the supermodel participates in the two agreed photo shoots.

But Kendall Jenner took part in the first session, which took place in February 2020, receiving a first salary trance, of 1.3 million dollars (equal to about 1 million euros) and it seems that she did not want to know about participating in the second. .

The problem arose precisely on the occasion of production step number two: the shooting was scheduled for the weeks in which the infections and victims of Covid-19 increased exponentially, which is why the appointment was postponed to autumn 2020.

However, it seems that Kendall Jenner has “rejected all of Liu Jo’s proposals to reach a compromise”, as a spokesperson for the fashion company reported.

Loading... Advertisements

So Liu Jo would have done 2 + 2, as they say, drawing the conclusion that the supermodel is not willing to fulfill her contractual obligations.

For this reason, the company asked her for compensation: 1.8 million dollars (1.5 million euros), or 300 thousand dollars more than the amount with which the brand should have liquidated the celeb, according to the agreements.