Live: Actions continue to put out the fire in Matanzas › Cuba › Granma

– Several explosions have occurred at the scene

– There is still no accurate information on the magnitude of the incident

– As of 9:30 am there are 52 injured, 13 of them seriously and three in critical condition

– There are 17 missing so far

– The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, together with the main authorities of the country, is in Matanzas

– Comprehensive emergency system in the capital prepares to receive injured

SECOND FUEL TANK CATCHES FIRE IN MATANZAS, INJURIES REPORTED

Radio 26 reports that the highest authorities in the province were at the scene at the time of the explosion.

Taimí Martínez, director of the Faustino Pérez hospital, where the injured are treated, informed the press that, after the incident, 52 injuries were reported, 10 of them serious, three critical and one very critical.

The press team that was at the scene suffered injuries.

The President accompanies the wounded at the Faustino Pérez hospital.

Mario Sabines Lorenzo, Governor of Matanzas, reported that there are around 800 evacuees belonging to the Dubrocq district, close to the industrial zone where the tanks are located.

The purpose is to continue the evacuation. The La Ganadera community and other nearby areas are included. The goal is to exercise extreme caution, Sabines said.

On the other hand, Rigel Rodríguez, director of the Matanzas Fuel Marketing Territorial Division, specified that the explosion of this second tank, with 52,000 cubic meters of fuel oil, occurred around 5 in the morning.

Roberto Moraless Ojeda, mA member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, he is at the Party headquarters in Matanzas, where the provincial command post is located.

Wounded at the Faustino Pérez hospital.

The fire is still out of control.

A fourth explosion occurs, there is no accurate information about the magnitude of the incident, but it will undoubtedly be one of the saddest accidents, the Provincial Government of Matanzas reports on Twitter.

COMPLEX ELECTROENERGY SITUATION FOR THIS SATURDAY

The Unión Eléctrica de Cuba reported on its website the availability of generation for Saturday and the effects that occurred the day before.

Its informative part indicates that yesterday the service was affected due to a 24-hour capacity deficit. The maximum effect at night was 995 MW at 8:40 p.m., coinciding with peak hours. The service remained affected throughout the early hours of today.

In addition, a maximum impact of 750 MW is estimated during the daytime hours of this Saturday because units 6, 7 and 8 of the Mariel Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE), the Otto Parellada CTE unit, are out of service due to breakdowns. unit 2 of CTE Santa Cruz, units 4 and 5 of CTE Nuevitas and units 1 and 2 of CTE Felton.

Also under maintenance is unit 4 of the CTE Cienfuegos and the limitations in thermal generation (428 MW) are maintained.

For today, Saturday, 1,086 MW are unavailable due to breakdown and 436 MW are undergoing maintenance. For peak hours, the entry of unit 2 of the CTE Santa Cruz with 60 MW (in the startup process) and the use of 136 MW in diesel engines is forecast.

For these reasons, it is estimated that for peak hours there will be an availability of 2,216 MW and a maximum demand of 3,000 MW, for a deficit of 784 MW, so that if the forecast conditions are maintained, an affectation of 854 MW to the peak is forecast. .

The note concludes by stating that all consumption restriction measures are implemented in the state sector.

THE CUBAN PRESIDENT ARRIVES AT THE FAUSTINO PÉREZ HOSPITAL

In the morning hours, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, visited the injured at the Faustino Pérez provincial hospital in Matanzas, and exchanged with medical staff about their health conditions.

According to the information system report, there are 52 injured, 10 people are in serious condition and three critical.

Most of the injuries are burns to lower limbs, necks in firefighters, workers from different areas and troops who worked to put out the fire, especially.

SOURCES FROM THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH PROVIDE DETAILS

The Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, explained on Twitter that the health workers in Matanzas are working tirelessly to accompany the actions carried out to put out the fire that occurred in the fuel tanks.

Dr. Taymí Martínez Naranjo, director of the Faustino Pérez de Matanzas hospital, updates that until 8:45 a.m. on that Saturday, 52 injured people have been received at the health institution, 13 of them serious and three in critical condition.

of Revolution Studies from the Faustino Pérez Hospital, where they were a few minutes ago the President and the prime minister.

WHAT HAPPENS AT THE SUPER TANKER BASE?

The Girón Newspaper reported in the morning hours that, since the fire broke out, all measures have been taken to prevent the flames from advancing to the surrounding tanks.

In the place there were enough forces between tankers and dozens of ambulances. But the strong northeast wind that had been blowing since the afternoon directed the flames towards the other tank with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters and containing large volumes of fuel.

From a distance, several intact tanks could be seen from that site, suggesting that the four explosions took place in the second tank. The forces of the flames remain strong and can be seen from various points in the city.

There is a very high probability that there are deceased. The press team that was at the scene is out of danger. A great column of smoke covers the sky of Matanzas.

THE WHEREABOUTS OF 17 PEOPLE ARE UNKNOWN



The First Secretary of the Party, from the provincial leadership of the Party in Matanzas, reported that the current status of some 17 people who worked closest to the second tank is unknown. He added that given the high temperatures it is not possible to access the place where they are. He suggested creating a commission to care for the relatives of people whose whereabouts are unknown.

So far 17 people are reported missing, firefighters who were in the closest area trying to prevent the spread.

THE POPULATIONS NEAR THE SUPER TANKER BASE WERE EVACUATED

The specialized fire-fighting agencies took measures to prevent the flames from advancing to the remaining nearby tanks. There are another eight fuel containers that store more than 52,000 cubic meters of fuel oil.

The Civil Defense of Cuba published on social networks that it is working tirelessly to control the fire caused by lightning in the Matanzas Oil Market.

Faced with the imminent danger from the dissemination of toxic gases, a massive evacuation of the closest towns takes place. A large column of smoke stains the Matanzas sky. The air from the northeast is already pushing columns of smoke to the capital, where the smoke can be seen advancing.

They work tirelessly to control the fire caused by lightning in the Matanzas Oil Market. The official information is issued by the National Civil Defense.

HAVANA IS READY TO RECEIVE THE VICTIMS OF THE ACCIDENT

Since yesterday, the comprehensive emergency system in the capital is preparing to receive injuries from the Matanzas incident, Yadira Nodal, provincial deputy director of Health in the capital, reported to the Cuban television news system.

At the Calixto García Surgical Clinical Hospital, they have so far received seven injured people, and the director of this institution updated that there are 26 beds available and nine have been set up in the burn room for patients in critical condition.

Visible image, where you can see the plume of black smoke that reaches Havana and continues west over the sea. At the point of origin, the formation of clouds generated by the heat of the fire is observed in Matanzas.

