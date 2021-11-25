Live Lokomotiv Moscow – Lazio: 0-3 Europa League 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: RZD Arena

City: Moscow

Capacity: 28800 spectators18:09

At the RZD Arena everything is ready for Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio, a match valid for the 5th matchday of group E of the Europa League18:09

Lokomotiv Moscow, currently last in the group with 2 points, is back from 1-1 on the field of Galatasaray currently leaders.18:11

Lazio occupies the second place of the group with 5 points collected in 4 races. The last European outing saw Sarri’s team stop at 2-2 against Olympique Marseille.18:13

LOKOMOTIV MOSCOW (4-3-3) OFFICIAL TRAINING: Khudiakov – Nenakhov, Jedvaj, Murilo, Rybus – Maradishvili, Barinov, Beka Beka – Rybchinskiy, Lisakovich, Kamano. Available: Savin, Pablo, Smolov, Silyanov, Borisenko, Petrov, Cherny, Babkin, Khlynov, Zinovich. Herds Markus Gisdol18:20

LAZIO (4-3-3) OFFICIAL TRAINING: Strakosha – Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj – Luis Alberto, Lucas Levia, Basic – Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. Available: Reina, Moretti, Escalante, Akpa-Akpro, Pedro, Romero, Milinkovic Savic, Radu, Moro, Lazzari, Cataldi, Muriqi. Herdsman Maurizio Sarri18:20

In the four games played in this edition of the Europa League, Lokomotiv Moscow have never closed a clean sheet. This evening Daniil Khudyakov debut for the 2004 class in goal.18:29

The Portuguese Artur Dias is in charge of the meeting assisted by assistants Rui Tavares (POR) and Paulo Soares (POR). The fourth official is Hugo Miguel (POR). The Var couple is formed by Tiago Martins (POR) and Joao Pinheiro (POR).18:33

LET’S GO! The first half of Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio begins. The first ball is managed by Sarri’s team.18:47

1 ‘ WARNED Kamano who hits Luiz Felipe hard under pressure.18:48

3 ‘ Another clash Luiz Felipe-Kamano, the Brazilian has the better of the intervention on the ball.18:50

4 ‘ First chance for Lokomotiv. Rybus left-handed cross that catches the head of Tin Jedvaj, a little to the side the head turn.18:51

6 ‘ Lazio still in trouble on a Rybus cross, the ball fouled by Patric and then swept by Zaccagni.18:53

8 ‘ Ciro Immobile tries to attack the depth, but the tip is too long. Easy management for Daniil Khudyakov.18:55

9 ‘ Progression of Luis Alberto, the touch for Immobile is reduced by the Russian defense.18:56

10 ‘ Zaccagni points to two opponents, Maradishvili’s foul closure. Punishment for Lazio near the left lane.18:57

11 ‘ Safe exit with Khudyakov’s punches on the free kick beaten by Luis Alberto.18:58

12 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LAZIO! Khudyakov blocks Francesco Acerbi’s header. First biancoceleste chance on the developments of the good corner kicked by Luis Alberto.18:59

13 ‘ WARNED Nenakhov who brings Mattia Zaccagni down.19:01

15 ‘ After having conceded the field in the very first minutes, Lazio is growing. Especially on the flanks where Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson are aiming the man with more insistence.19:03

18 ‘ Maradishvili tries something halfway between a check and a pass, the ball escapes him and is prey to Strakosha.19:05

19 ‘ Felipe Anderson launches on the bottom line, immediate the filter in the middle but the home rear guard is careful.19:05

21 ‘ WARNED Zaccagni for a foul on Murilo after losing the ball in one-two with Immobile.19:08

23 ‘ Maradishvili concludes, shooting around the far post just outside. A little slow Luiz Felipe who hesitated leaving room for the shot.19:10

24 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LAZIO! Basic spits on his head and Rybus saves on the line. The Polish full-back was decisive.19:11

25 ‘ Lazio still dangerous from the flag, Luis Alberto’s serve is smashed again in a corner by Khudyakov.19:12

26 ‘ Two more corners beaten by Lazio, Luis Alberto in the second attempt tries again for the door but does not find it.19:13

28 ‘ Lokomotiv Moscow substitution. Nenakhov comes out, Silyanov enters.19:15

29 ‘ Too aggressive Nenakhov who risked the second card on a couple of occasions. Gisdol promptly runs for cover and opts for the entry of Aleksandr Silyanov.19:17

29 ‘ Jedvaj attempted a half overhead kick in the area, the ball very far from Strakosha’s goal.19:16

30 ‘ Kamano in the area finds himself 1vs1 with Luiz Felipe, excellent coverage by the Brazilian central.19:17

32 ‘ Vitali Lisakovich tries the blow from a distance, the ball crashes into a wall of white shirts.19:19

34 ‘ The corridor opens up for Zaccagni, Acerbi tries to launch but does not find the right measure.19:21

35 ‘ WARNED Luis Alberto for the late intervention on Beka Beka.19:23

38 ‘ Immobile stretches the ball and tries to throw himself, immediately meticulous coverage of Silyanov.19:27

41 ‘ Hysaj unloads on the near post for Immobile, Jedvaj anticipates and launches the counterattack of Lokomotiv. Acerbi remained in the attack, but the Russians did not materialize the restart.19:29

43 ‘ Felipe Anderson’s unpretentious cross, immediately cleared the Lokomotiv area. Lazio has never been really dangerous in the match, if not on inactive balls. 19:29

44 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LAZIO! Basic fishing in the area Felipe Anderson, the Brazilian has room to sink but tries a central shot without taking risks. No problem for Khudyakov.19:32

45 ‘ 1 minute of recovery.19:32

45 ‘+ 1’ FIRST HALF END: Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio 0-0.19:33

Attentive, aggressive and very foul Lokomotiv Moscow who left nothing to chance in the interpretation of the first half. After an initial excessive prudence, Lazio took courage, Zaccagni and Basic triggered the most brilliant plays but in the final meters of the field Lazio has never really been dangerous. The only noteworthy occasions came on an inactive ball, above all the shot of Basic saved by Rybus on the line. The first half ends at 0-0.19:37

During the first fraction Lokomotiv accused of the empty passes, but Lazio was not able to capitalize. Sarri’s boys are forced to be more concrete in the offensive phase, so far too many individual forays and few choral plays. The home team is instead playing an excellent game on the defensive level where Jedvaj and Murilo have the merit of having defused the returning Property in the forty-five minutes played.19:42

45 ‘ Lazio substitution. Felipe Anderson exits Pedro enters.19:55

46 ‘ THE RECOVERY BEGINS, it restarts from 0-0 in the first half.19:49

46 ‘ Lazio makes an immediate mistake at the exit, Lisakovich can only finish in front of Strakosha. Very high ball and luckily for the biancocelesti an irregular starting position.19:51

48 ‘ Acerbi widens for Pedro, the Spaniard misses the first hook of his race.19:53

49 ‘ Pinball in midfield, Lazio at the end comes out with their heads held high. Zaccagni tries to concentrate from the left wing and looks for the discharge in the area, Jedvaj opposes.19:54

52 ‘ Silyanov in the penalty area knocks out Zaccagni in a crash. The referee was called to the Var after initially making him play.19:58

54 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL LAZIO. Artur Dias concedes the penalty to the biancocelesti and warns Silyanov for the foul intervention.19:59

55 ‘ WARNED Silyanov for the penalty foul on Zaccagni.8:00 pm

56 ‘ GOAL! Lokomotiv Moscow 0-1 LAZIO. Real Estate Network. The Biancoceleste captain crosses from eleven meters and displaces the opposing goalkeeper. Look at the card of the player Ciro Immobile20:01

57 ‘ WARNED Lucas Leiva for a naive intervention on Beka Beka.20:02

58 ‘ Barinov goes to the conclusion on the second penalty, ball to the stars.20:03

59 ‘ Lazio substitution. Lucas exits Leiva enters Cataldi.20:04

59 ‘ Lazio substitution. Luis Alberto exits Milinkovic Savic enters.20:04

59 ‘ Lokomotiv Moscow substitution. Rybchinskiy exits, Smolov enters.20:05

62 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL LAZIO. Barinov takes the ball and the leg of Immobile in the area, but the foul intervention that has put the attacker out of action in the action is decisive.20:07

62 ‘ WARNED Barinov for the foul on Immobile.20:08

63 ‘ GOAL! Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 LAZIO. Real Estate Network. The number 17 still beats hard to the right of the goalkeeper, the ball kisses the post and bags into the goal. Look at the card of the player Ciro Immobile20:08

66 ‘ Lazio substitution. Exit Immobile enters Muriqi.20:10

67 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LAZIO! Milinkovic Savic makes a perfect advance and throws Pedro. The Spaniard arrives alone in front of Khudyakov but hesitates and ends badly with the left-handed and above all to the side.20:12

69 ‘ Lisakovich triggers the right from the edge. The conclusion is central, Strakosha intervenes with a scenic dive.20:13

70 ‘ OPPORTUNITY LAZIO! Another hole in the defense of Lokomotiv, this time it is Acerbi who finds himself 1vs1 with the goalkeeper but throws at him and wastes another chance for 0-3.20:17

71 ‘ Muriqi’s powerful but central header, Khudyakov’s boxing ball.20:16

74 ‘ Lazio hastens verticalization, Khudyakov comes out on Patric.20:19

75 ‘ Pedro challenges three men in speed, the Spaniard is lost after missing two. 20:19

76 ‘ Lisakovich with the right kicks a powerful free-kick at the far post, ball on the billboards.20:23

76 ‘ WARNED Milinković Savić.20:23

77 ‘ Substitution Lokomotiv Moscow, Kamano comes out Borisenko enters.20:23

77 ‘ Lokomotiv Moscow substitution. Maradishvili exits Zinovich enters.20:23

80 ‘ Milinkovic focuses from the right, bounces the ball and puts in the middle for Muriqi, Khudyakov comes out for the grip.20:25

82 ‘ Muriqi tames the ball and has space from distance, the left rears over the crossbar. 20:27

82 ‘ Lazio substitution. Zaccagni comes out, Lazzari enters.20:28

86 ‘ Cataldi takes a short corner, Basic is anticipated but Lazio continue the offensive. 20:30

86 ‘ WARNED Rybus for a slippery slip on Lazzari. Free kick Lazio.20:31