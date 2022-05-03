Live the Met Gala 2022 a night of extreme glamor

After a pause forced by the pandemic that did not allow one of the most anticipated events to take place, the Met Gala 2022 returned with everything, in an event that brings together celebrities from music, film and television, in a gala where the main guest is glamour, glitter, elegance, jewelry, and eccentricity.

This year the dress code was Gilded Glamor and White Tie, “Golden Age and White Tie” in reference to the luxurious American Gilded Age, a period of three decades at the end of the 19th century, between the years 1870 and 1890, that put legs above the life and social context of the United States.

To begin with, Eiza González surprised her arrival at the MET Gala and literally shone in the spotlight on the red carpet; The Mexican who has managed to position herself in Hollywood cinema and in the world of fashion wore a mermaid cut dress, tight at the waist, with sequins and feathers on the tail, very ad hoc to this year’s theme at the gala. Wearing classic-inspired clothing, the Baby Driver star wore a diamond necklace and a plunging V-neckline. For her hair, the 32-year-old actress opted for a middle-parted hairstyle gathered at the back in a kind of bum.

Other figures such as Alicia Keys, Amy Schumer, Anna Wintour, Billie Eilish, Chloe Grace Moretz, Camila Cabello, Blake Lively, Emma Stone, Elon Musk, Emma Chamberlain, Ryan Reynolds, Sara Jessica Parker, Billie Eilish, Vanessa Hudgens, Glenn Close, The Kardashian-Jenner clan also received the invitation, Khloé, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, Bad Bunny, and others also looked like what they are, some stars.

The Met Gala is held to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The minimum donation that can be made is $35,000 just for walking down the famous staircase, and $200,000 to enjoy dinner.

As to whether you can simply buy one of the alleged Met Gala tickets to gain access to the exclusive event, the answer is no, as each guest is personally approved by Anna Wintour, who has been running the annual gala since 1995.

The entry of minors is another of the rules of the event, and one of the strictest. Although today there is a long list of influencers who could well be part of this event, they were not considered in the final list of guests because they were minors.

After the red carpet, celebrities, influencers and other notable guests headed inside the museum, at which point the Met Gala becomes more of a mystery, as what exactly goes on inside during the party has never been revealed. Even attendees are “prohibited” from posting what happens after the red carpet on social media.

This year’s event, which served as a fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, featured Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda as co-chairs, while Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, will remain honorary co-chairs.