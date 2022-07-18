Liverpool legend makes new revelation about Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has revealed Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been ‘let down by those around him’ amid reports of the Portuguese captain’s summer move out of town. ‘Old Trafford.

Fowler believes Ronaldo is not to blame for Man United’s failures last season, adding that the former Real Madrid and Juventus star has an ego and the Champions League is all he ever has known.

Ronaldo is keen to leave Man United and has already informed the club that they should let him go this summer if they receive a suitable offer for him.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is unhappy with the club’s current summer transfer business and doesn’t want to play in the Europa League after the Red Devils failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“We got the story that he’s not rushing, he’s not going back, he’s upset the salad cart. These are all criticisms that have been directed at him. Ronaldo was never going to rush and harass defenders, that’s not his game – and certainly not at 37,” Fowler told the Mirror.

“He did what he was hired to do: score goals. He was let down by those around him and I certainly wouldn’t blame him if he wants to play in the Champions League.

“Sometimes when you get to the end, you want the butter and the butter money. Ronaldo has an ego and the Champions League is all he has known. So we can’t blame him for not being delighted to play in the Europa League. That’s not why he signed. If he can get a Champions League team, he will have to be realistic about his salary. »

