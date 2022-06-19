Livia Brito shares the key to her silhouette in the mirror

Livia Brito, this is how she marks her waist and shows it off in front of the mirror | Instagram

Livia Brito does not neglect her disciplined lifestyle and in front of a mirror she showed everyone a simple tip that helps her stay in perfect shape and mark a very small waist.

With a black coordinate, the TV actressLivia Brito is ready to start all the action and showed a capture where she reveals one of the key secrets of her figure and which is only enough to place it in the waist area.

Thanks to a “wonder girdle”, the beautiful “cuban1.72, starts her training routines to keep her figure at bay, as she has documented through her platforms.

Livia Brito, thus marks her waist and shows it off in front of the mirror. Photo: Capture Instagram



With various choreographies, the influencer alternates her diverse content to her fans with some of her routines with which she has managed to shed a few kilos, which has led her to show off spectacular measures now in her new role as Lucía Arizmendi in “No man’s wife“.

The well-remembered actress who made her debut in 2010 in “Triunfo del amor”, Livia Brito Pestana, is one of the celebrities most committed to maintaining healthy habits where she also combines various disciplines including yoga, which she has promoted in several of her postcards or videos.

Now in front of the mirror, the curvaceous host of “Dancing for a Dream“In 2014 he shared a photo taken from what was his personal gym to which he dedicates part of his time in the middle of the recordings of the television production, which would be found in the” final stretch “he commented in one of the shared stories a few hours ago.

The remembered actress of “The Heartless“(2021) the one born on July 21, 1986, does not hesitate to share with her large virtual community made up of just over 7 million followers on Instagram part of her life, and some of her activities where exercise is part of her frequent habits.

Something that the same actress from series-novels like “the pilot” (2017-2018) enjoys, as she has stated, since she not only shows the beautiful figure she has obtained with her disciplined style, but also draws smiles by showing herself with some filters, or sharing moments during her projects.

The “originally from Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba”, who was consolidated in other stories such as “Abismo de pas1ón”, “Italian Girl Comes to Get Married” (2014-2015), among others, has stolen more than a sigh by allowing her silhouette from some beautiful places in Mexico.