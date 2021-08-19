Lizzo collapses because victim of bodyshaming: “The world does not love me”, Cardi B intervenes and defends her (Thursday 19 August 2021)

Lizzo she has always been proud of her body, but after the Rumors video the offenses on social media regarding her physical appearance increased and – taken by despair – she vented. “I’m trying to convey a lot of positive energy into the world, but sometimes I feel the world does not love me”. And again: “If you don’t like my music it’s fine, if you don’t like Rumors it’s great, but a lot of people don’t like me because of my looks. Rumors cost me a grueling work of writing, performing and promoting. I am more sensitive and this makes me feel very down. I feel hurt. For people who always have something negative to say about me, … Read on biccy

