Lobbyists for statehood render their fourth report after one year of being in office

The position of elected delegate to lobby for statehood in the Congress It has been a year old, at a time when the Democratic leadership of the lower House tries to present a bill that proposes a binding plebiscite for the federal government between statehood, independence and free association.

This possible legislation would leave behind the argument that Puerto Ricans on the Island have already exercised their self-determination, through Creole status consultations such as the November 2020 referendum in which statehood obtained 52.5% of the votes.

The first anniversary of the beginning of the functions of the elected delegates to lobby for statehood finds Elizabeth Torres – whose work should focus on the members of the United States House of Representatives -, in the midst of an impeachment process in the courts initiated by the administration of Peter Pierluisiwhich he believes is failing in his job of lobbying Congress for statehood.

“Beyond the obvious, what lies behind this persecution is a struggle to silence conservative voices”Torres indicated, in the report that he published on the internet last Monday, the date on which he assures that all the documents on the tasks of the quarter should have been submitted.

Torres, who since the first report – last September – has insisted that a pro-statehood project will not advance in this session of Congress, maintains that the idea that the United States can accept Puerto Rico as the 51st state at this time is a mirage created by New Progressive Party (PNP). His new report focuses on his criticism of the Pierluisi administration’s efforts to remove him from office.

Meanwhile, there are still complaints from statehood lobbyists about their relationship with the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), whose budget comes from the salary and reimbursements received by five of them. Both Torres and former senator Melinda Romero have continuously criticized Prfaa.

So has Zoraida Buxó, elected to lobby in the United States Senate, who in her most recent report asked Governor Pedro Pierluisi to intervene and take corrective action in the operation of Prfaa.

“Suffice it to give you, by way of example, that after having made 10 official trips since 2021 and having submitted all the information required by regulation, to date that unit has paid zero reimbursements for the expenses incurred in the management”Buxó indicated in his June 30 report.

Prfaa has also not published in the last six months the reimbursement requests of officials, who have – like any citizen – limited access to Congress.

In their fourth reports, delegates made reference to the negotiations taking place in the lower house on the draft status legislation that was discussed early last month at a public forum in San Juan.

“We have no doubt that the natural progression of the territory of Puerto Rico is toward statehood,” Buxó recalled his words before the federal legislators, led by the chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), who were in San Juan last weekend.

Buxó, however, acknowledged that five months after the close of the 117th session of Congress, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Democrat Joe Manchin (West Virginia), does not have the issue of Puerto Rico’s political future in your schedule.

Although Buxó – who identifies with the Republicans of the United States-. does not mention it, the leadership of the Senate, in addition, has ruled out advancing a pro-statehood project.

Buxó highlighted, however, that Democratic senators from Illinois, Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, signed bill 865 last month, also Democrat Robert Menéndez (New Jersey), which is identical to 2070 presented by Nydia Velázquez in the House. low and has pushed to link Congress with a Status Convention and a referendum on non-territorial alternatives.

With Durbin and Duckworth, there are 12 senators who support Bill 865, including two Republicans. Democrat Martin Heinrich’s (New Mexico) statehood bill 780 is supported by five other Democrats, but no Republicans.

“The addition of Durbin is important since he is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee and the ‘Senate majority whip,’ which makes him number two in rank for the Democratic majority in that body,” Buxó stressed, indicating that his position before the United States Senate is that territorial status, “origin of injustice, inequality and discrimination against the citizens of Puerto Rico is not and cannot be an option in any federal plebiscite.”

During the past quarter, Buxó said he had meetings in 17 senatorial offices.

For his part, former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares – contrary to Buxó’s criticisms – praised Prfaa’s collaboration in organizing last March what they described as “The taking of action by Congress”, by means of which, together with former mayor María “Mayita” Meléndez, former senator Melinda Romero and former municipal assemblyman Roberto Lefranc Fortuño organized meetings in offices of the United States Congress.

Rosselló Nevares – who presented his report on June 27 – has highlighted the support given by citizens who support statehood, organized in the group he calls “extended delegation”, an initiative in which Meléndez, Romero and Lefranc also collaborate. Fortunate.

“Our chapter now has 4,052 members in 49 states and territories…In addition, we have impacted 23 states with grassroots organizing events. Our office has held 142 meetings with congressional leaders. In addition, we have already established 23 (base) activities in the states,” said Rosselló Nevares, who is the only one of the six delegates who does not receive a salary of $90,000 or request reimbursements of up to $30,000, since he works at the company at the same time. private.

The former governor – who resigned from Fortaleza in the summer of 2019 amid massive protests over acts of corruption in his administration and the publication of a chat in which he mocked – together with advisers – large sectors of the people-, highlighted in turn, the participation of you and members of your support group to defend statehood in the session in which the United Nations Decolonization Committee reaffirmed its support for the self-determination and independence of Puerto Rico.

He announced, in turn, that they will press in Congress from July 13 to 15, waiting for the draft legislation that proposes a federal plebiscite between independence, free association and statehood to be finally presented as a bill.

The statehood lobbyists were elected in May 2021 in the vote with the lowest turnout (3.9%) in the modern history of Puerto Rico. They began to exercise their positions as of July 1 of that year.