“Lockdown for No Vax? It can’t be done in Italy”. Third dose for under 60s

Impossible to impose a possible lockdown only on the unvaccinated. To remember that our Constitution would not admit a selective obligation, such as the one that will start in Austria from today, is Professor Franco Locatelli, president of the Superior Health Council and coordinator of the Technical Scientific Committee. Locatelli defines “not feasible and not considered in our country” the measure that will be applied tomorrow in Austria, where the lockdown will be triggered for all those who have not undergone the vaccine who will not be able, for example, to go to a restaurant or to the cinema and in the gym.

The prospect of having to return to draconian measures such as those imposed last winter at the moment in Italy is distant. The data of the infections are rising but the latest monitoring Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services) confirms that in the national average the health structures are not under pressure. The percentage of employment in the last week, 1/7 November, is stable both in intensive care, at 4% and in the ordinary wards which are at 6%. Still far from the critical threshold of 10% and 15% respectively.

So even if the incidence of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants has risen to 60.52 against the 51.63 of the previous week, it is the other indicators that we look carefully. And it is the same Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, to confirm that “if the hospital wards keep up, no measures will be taken and it will be a Christmas like the others before Covid”. It will be the possible pressure on the hospitals to trigger “the measures in the territories, based on the color system”.

But our epidemic situation thanks to the “mix” of vaccines and protection measures “is the best in all of Europe together with that of Spain and Portugal”, assures Locatelli who therefore foresees “a Christmas certainly characterized by greater sociality than that of the year. last thanks to the better Italian situation which on vaccinations is five points above Germany and three and a half points compared to France ».

So the way out of the pandemic is the one indicated a couple of days ago by Minister Speranza: on the one hand, widen the audience of vaccinated people including the under 12s as soon as possible and on the other hand accelerate with third doses also for the under 60s. The green light should arrive in days.

“It is clear that this is the main road and we must continue to try to convince those who are reluctant, reluctant or resistant”, insists Locatelli who, as a pediatrician, also recommends vaccination for children. Even if children rarely develop “severe forms of disease or persistent forms” of Covid and therefore, says the professor, “we must protect their sociality, their educational and training paths. It is useless to complain about the results of the Invalsi tests if we do not do everything to keep the schools open ».

On the state of emergency Locatelli prefers not to overbalance, contrary to what the undersecretary of health, Pierpaolo Sileri had done in recent days, assuming an extension of the emergency at least until spring. “The state of emergency for reasons related to Covid, currently set for next December 31, can be extended until January 31, 2022,” says Locatelli. To extend it beyond January 31, however, a new law must be passed.