Logan Paul has spent $ 3.5 million on fake Pokémon cards, apparently – Nerd4.life

Logan Paul in recent days he has returned to the center of media attention for another of his questionable exploits, in this case for having spent 3.5 million dollars in a box of Pokémon cards, which turned out to be false, However.

The story has been divided into different phases and each of these has generated a considerable number of discussions, tweets, social shares and so on: first on the very fact of having spent 3.5 million dollars on Pokémon cards, then on the suspicion it emerged that these were false and finally on the confirmation (at least for the moment) of the falsity of these, but there is already another phase in preparation, namely that of the meeting with the BBCE company which would have guaranteed the authenticity of the cards. We hope at this point that this match does not turn into a boxing match, as this has now become Paul’s specialty.

Obviously, all this attention does nothing but good to the speakers of the youtuber converted into a boxer, who in this way has obtained even more views for all the various stages of the story, from the purchase to the unpacking live. Cynically, it is difficult not to think that everything was carefully orchestrated, but it must be said that the purchase would remain extremely expensive even if it were an “investment” of this type.

We will know more in the next few days, however, considering that, in one of the latest tweets, Logan Paul claimed he had to check the case with the Baseball Card Exchange (BBCE) of Chicago, the company that had ensured the authenticity of the products in the box, giving the green light to the millionaire purchase. We’ll see.

Just a few days ago, the same character had already been discussed for having “sacrificed” 15 Game Boy to create a table, infuriating the fans of the Nintendo console and retrogame in general, even if the final work was not even bad, to be honest.